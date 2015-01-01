पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खगोलीय घटना:साल का आखिरी ग्रहण कल, भारत में दिखाई नहीं देगा, 2021 में चार ग्रहण

उज्जैन41 मिनट पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • 2021 में 2 सूर्य और 2 चंद्रग्रहण होंगे, 26 मई काे चंद्रग्रहण आंशिक दिखेगा
  • पहला सूर्यग्रहण 10 जून को

2020 का आखिरी ग्रहण 14 दिसंबर को पड़ रहा है। यह सूर्यग्रहण शाम से शुरू होकर मध्यरात्रि तक रहेगा। भारत में दृश्य नहीं होने की वजह से इसका सूतक मान्य नहीं होगा। अगले साल 4 ग्रहण पड़ेंगे। हालांकि यह चारों मान्य नहीं होंगे। इसलिए 2021 को ग्रहण मुक्त साल भी कहा जा रहा है। ज्योतिषियों का कहना है कि ग्रहण के प्रभावहीन होने से कोरोना के मामलों में कमी आएगी।

2020 का दूसरा और आखिरी सूर्यग्रहण 14 दिसंबर को लगने वाला है। भारतीय समय के अनुसार यह ग्रहण शाम 7.03 बजे से शुरू होकर मध्यरात्रि 12.23 बजे तक रहेगा। ज्योतिर्विद पं. आनंदशंकर व्यास के अनुसार मार्गशीर्ष अमावस्या तिथि पर लगने वाला यह ग्रहण भारत में दिखाई नहीं देगा। इसे केवल साउथ अमेरिका, साउथ अफ्रीका के साथ प्रशांत महासागर के कुछ हिस्सों में ही देखा जा सकेगा। इससे पहले साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण कार्तिक पूर्णिमा पर लगा था। हालांकि इसका असर छत्तीसगढ़ के किसी हिस्से पर नहीं पड़ा। विज्ञान की दृष्टि से इस ग्रहण का भी समान महत्व था।

ग्रहण प्रभावहीन पर मौसम पर डालेगा असर

जानकारों का कहना है ग्रहण धार्मिक दृष्टि से भले प्रभावहीन हो लेकिन जलवायु काे यह प्रभावित करता है। कई ज्योतिषी ग्रहण को कोरोना से जोड़कर भी देख रहे हैं। उनका मत है कि जब भारत में 4 में से दो चंद्र ग्रहण आंशिक रूप से वह भी कुछ ही क्षेत्रों में दिखाई देंगे तो फिर कोरोना समेत अन्य संक्रमण फैलने की भी संभावना कम ही रहेगी।

साल का आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण 30 नवंबर को था

साल 2020 के कुल 6 ग्रहण में से 4 चंद्र और 2 सूर्यग्रहण थे। आखिरी चंद्रग्रहण 30 नवंबर को पड़ा था। साल 2021 में 4 ग्रहण पड़ने वाले हैं। इनमें 2 सूर्य और 2 चंद्रग्रहण होंगे। पहला सूर्यग्रहण 10 जून को होगा। भारत में यह आंशिक दिखेगा। दूसरा सूर्य ग्रहण 4 दिसंबर को लगेगा। पहला चंद्र ग्रहण 26 मई को और दूसरा 19 नवंबर लगेगा।

सूतक नहीं इसलिए पूजा पर असर नहीं

इस साल का पहला सूर्यग्रहण 21 जून को लगा था। ज्योतिषियों ने बताया कि 14 दिसंबर का सूर्यग्रहण भारत में दिखाई नहीं देगा और इसी वजह से इसका सूतक भी मान्य नहीं होगा। यानी धर्म-कर्म और पूजा-पाठ पर इसका असर नहीं पड़ेगा। ग्रहण काल में मंदिरों के पट बंद कर दिए जाते हैं। किसी तरह का शुभ कार्य करना भी वर्जित माना गया है।

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

