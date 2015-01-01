पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मैरिट लिस्ट तैयार:‘आशा’ की सूची मेरिट आधार पर तैयार सीएमएचओ कार्यालय में चस्पा होगी

उज्जैन4 घंटे पहले
आशा कार्यकर्ताओं की सूची सीएमएचओ कार्यालय में 27 नवंबर से चस्पा की जाएगी। सीएमएचओ डॉ.महावीर खंडेलवाल ने बताया 2020-21 के लिए शहरी आशाओं के चयन स्क्रूटनी कर पात्र, अपात्र और वार्ड अनुसार मैरिट लिस्ट तैयार की जा चुकी है।

यह सूची 27 नवंबर से 15 दिनों तक दावे-आपत्ति के लिए सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के सूचना पटल पर चस्पा की जाएगी। सूची का अवलोकन कार्यालयीन समय में कर सकते हैं और दावे-आपत्ति सीएमएचओ कार्यालय में 15 दिनों में प्रस्तुत कर सकते हैं। समयावधि के पश्चात किसी भी प्रकार की दावे-आपत्ति मान्य नहीं की जाएगी।

