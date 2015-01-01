पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुंडे पर कार्रवाई:उज्जैन में कुख्यात गांजा तस्कर बुंदेला का आलीशान मकान जेसीबी से ढहाया गया

उज्जैन31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अपराधी जीतू बुंदेला के शिवशक्ति नगर के मकान को जेसीबी से ढहा दिया गया
  • बुंदेला पर तीन दर्जन से अधिक संगीन अपराध हैं दर्ज
  • दीवाली से पहले ढांचा भवन स्थित मकान की ढहाया जा चुका है

उज्जैन पुलिस और प्रशासन की गुंडों के खिलाफ लगातार चल रही ताबड़तोड़ कार्रवाई के तहत सोमवार को कुख्यात गांजा तस्कर और गुंडा जीतू बुंदेला का मकान ढहा दिया गया। दीवाली से पूर्व भी ढांचा भवन स्थित उसके मकान को ढहा दिया गया था। उज्जैन शहर में कई बदमाशों के अवैध मकानों को जेसीबी से धाराशायी किया जा चुका है। इस तरह की कार्रवाई से पुलिस को गुंडों की कमर तोड़ने में काफी हद तक सफलता मिल रही है। सीएसपी पल्लवी शुक्ला ने बताया कि जीतू बुंदेला चिमनगंज मंडी थाना क्षेत्र का हिस्ट्रीशीटर बदमाश है। उसके खिलाफ तीन दर्जन से अधिक संगीन आपराधिक मामले विभिन्न थानों में दर्ज हैं। वह गांजा का बड़ा तस्कर है। उसके दोनों बेटे कालू और झींगू भी अपराधी हैं। वर्तमान समय में जीतू भैरवगढ़ सेंट्रल जेल में बंद है। उसके दोनों बेटे फरार हैं। पुलिस को सरगर्मी से उनकी तलाश है। एएसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह का कहना है कि आपराधिक गतिविधियों में लिप्त लोगों की अवैध तरीक से कमाई गई संपत्ति को या तो जब्त कर लिया जाएगा या फिर नष्ट कर दिया जाएगा।

कार्रवाई के समय सीएसपी पल्लवी शुक्ला माैजूद रहीं
कार्रवाई के समय सीएसपी पल्लवी शुक्ला माैजूद रहीं

सुबह से कई थानों की फोर्स तैनात कर दी गई

जीतू के शिवशक्ति नगर के मकान के ध्वस्तीकरण की कार्रवाई के दाैरान किसी भी अप्रिय स्थिति से निपटने के लिए कई थानों की पुलिस बल को सुबह से मौके पर तैनात कर दिया गया था। पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों ने सामान निकाला
नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों ने सामान निकाला

ननि के कर्मचारियों ने सामान निकाला

ध्वस्तीकरण की कार्रवाई से पहले नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों ने जीतू के घर में मौजूद सामानों को निकाला। दो मंजिला मकान काफी आलीशान था। मकान के अंदर फाॅल सीलिंग आदि लगी थी। दीवारों पर नक्काशी बनी थी। देखते ही देखते जेसीबी ने मकान को मलबे में तब्दील कर दिया।

