जल सत्याग्रह:दिवंगत महंत के परिवार के सदस्यों ने किया जल सत्याग्रह; परिवार के 13 लोग पांच घंटे तक नदी में खड़े रहे

उज्जैन36 मिनट पहले
नदी में खड़े रहकर जल सत्याग्रह करता महंत परिवार सदस्य।
  • 7 दिन में समस्या के निदान का आश्वासन

प्राचीन ऋणमुक्तेश्वर महादेव मंदिर के दिवंगत महंत गुलाबनाथजी के 13 परिजनों ने उक्त मंदिर से निष्कासित किए जाने के खिलाफ मंगलवार को जल सत्याग्रह किया। पांच बच्चों व तीन महिलाओं समेत परिवार के 13 लोग दोपहर 1 से शाम 6 बजे तक नदी में खड़े रहे।

तहसीलदार पूर्णिमा सिंघी और जीवाजीगंज सीएसपी एआर नेगी ने मौके पर पहुंच कर उन्हें आश्वस्त किया कि 7 दिन में समस्या का निदान कराया जाएगा। इसके बाद परिवार नदी से बाहर आया। ऋण मुक्तेश्वर महादेव मंदिर के दिवंगत महंत गुलाबनाथ के पौत्र प्रहलाद नाथ का दावा है कि महंत गुलाबनाथ परिवार पीढ़ियों से गादी पर है। महंत गुलाबनाथ ने देवा नाथ (12) को उत्तराधिकारी घोषित किया था लेकिन उनके देहांत के बाद महंत रामनाथ ने परिवार को वहां से हटा दिया।

प्रशासन वैधानिक वसीयत मान्य नहीं कर रहा है। इसलिए परिवार मंदिर पर कब्जे के लिए आंदोलन कर रहा है। चक्रतीर्थ के सामने स्थित घाट के पास परिवार के सदस्य प्रहलादनाथ, गणपत नाथ, चूना नाथ, मुकेश नाथ, शाेभा नाथ, बच्चे देवानाथ (12), पंकज नाथ (9), दिव्या (9), युवराज (7), कमल (11) तथा प्रेमबाई, चंद्रकांता व नीमा 6 घंटे तक पानी में खड़े रहे। पुलिस उन्हें जीवाजीगंज थाने पहुंचाया व मेडिकल कराया। सीएसपी के अनुसार आंदोलनकारियों पर भी केस दर्ज किया है।

