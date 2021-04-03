पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • The Miscreants Who Looted From Jharkhand's Visitors Were Caught With Sword And Pistol, 5 Stolen Bikes Also Seized

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लूट:झारखंड के दर्शनार्थियों से लूट करने वाले बदमाश तलवार और पिस्टल के साथ पकड़ाए, चोरी की 5 बाइक भी जब्त

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नौ दिन पूर्व झारखंड के दर्शनार्थियों से गढ़कालिका क्षेत्र में हार-अंगूठी व पर्स लूटने वाले बदमाश अब डकैती की तैयारी में थे, उससे पहले ही पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया। पांच बदमाशों का गिरोह पकड़ में आया तो उसने पांच बाइक जब्त हुई, जो चोरी की निकली। गुरुवार दोपहर पुलिस ने खुलासा किया। एडिशनल एसपी अमरेंद्रसिंह चौहान ने बताया जीवाजीगंज थाना प्रभारी मनीष मिश्र व एसआई प्रमोद भदौरिया ने बुधवार रात रामजर्नादन मंदिर के समीप खेत में घेराबंदी की।

मौके से महेश पिता जगदीश निवासी रतलाम, सचिन उर्फ अप्पू खोटा निवासी जूना सोमवारिया, करण मालवीय निवासी तिलकेश्वर, राहुल निवासी कमल कॉलोनी, सूरज निवासी जूना सोमवारिया को गिरफ्तार किया। इनसे एक देशी असली व एक नकली पिस्टल, चाकू और तलवार जब्त हुई है। आरोपी वाहन चोरी की वारदातों में भी लिप्त हैं, जिनसे जब्त हुई पांच बाइकों में दो माधवनगर थाना क्षेत्र से चुराना कबूला है। एएसपी सिंह ने बताया रतलाम निवासी आरोपी दुष्कर्म मामले में ताल की खारवा चौकी का एक साल से वांटेड है। संबंधित पुलिस थाना को भी सूचना दी गई है। तीन साल पूर्व कार्तिक मेला ग्राउंड में हुई ग्रामीण की हत्या में भी दो आरोपी लिप्त रह चुके हैं।

तिलकेश्वर निवासी करण मालवीय भी कई अपराधों में लिप्त है। उसका भाई अर्जुन मालवीय जेल में बंद है जो सोशल मीडिया पर आपराधिक गैंग संचालित करता है और उसकी गैंग हिस्ट्रीशीट खुली हुई है। पकड़ाए आरोपी की भी जेल में दोस्ती हुई थी। इसके बाद जब वे जेल से छूटे तो पहले गाड़ियां चुराई, फिर उक्त गाड़ियों की मदद से लूटपाट व अन्य अपराध करने लगे। पूछताछ में अन्य वारदातों के खुलासे की संभावना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें