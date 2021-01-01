पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • The News Shaming The Sacred Relationship The Father Continued To Rape The Victim In Ujjain For Three Years, The Mother Lodged A Report With The Mother.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुप्पी तोड़ी तो बाप सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचा:पवित्र रिश्ते को शर्मसार करने वाली खबर- उज्जैन में डरा धमका कर पिता तीन साल तक करता रहा दुष्कर्म, मां के साथ थाने पहुंच दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट

उज्जैन26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, गुरुवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा - Dainik Bhaskar
आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, गुरुवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा
  • पकड़े जाने के डर से आरोपी ट्रेन से भागने की फिराक में था, रेलवे स्टेशन से हुआ गिरफ्तार

उज्जैन में बुधवार को बेहद ही पवित्र रिश्ते को शर्मसार करने वाली खबर सामने आई। एक पिता अपनी 10वीं पढ़ने वाली बेटी के साथ तीन साल तक ज्यादती करता रहा। पिता का जुल्म सहते-सहते जब बेटी थक गई तो मां के साथ महिला थाने पहुंच गई। पुलिस को आपबीती सुनाई तो पुलिस ने जरा भी देर नहीं की। पहले पिता को हिरासत में ले लिया, उसके बाद एफआईआर दर्ज की। गुरुवार को आरोपी पिता को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। आरोपी पिता ने भी जुर्म स्वीकार करते हुए कहा कि नशे में गलत काम हो गया।

मामला नानाखेड़ा थाना क्षेत्र के वेदनगर का है। यहां रहने वाला आरोपी पिता सेल्स टैक्स डिपार्टमेंट में चपरासी है। बुधवार की शाम 10वीं में पढ़ने वाली उसकी बेटी अपनी मां के साथ महिला थाने पहुंची। बेटी ने बताया कि पिता उसके साथ तीन साल से गलत हरकत कर रहे हैँ। मैं मना करती तो धमकी देते कि किसी को बताई तो तेरी मम्मी को जान से खत्म कर दूंगा। मैं डरकर किसी को कुछ नहीं बताती।

उसने बताया कि मम्मी सिलाई-कढ़ाई सीखने जाती हैं। मम्मी जब भी घर में नहीं रहतीं और पापा मुझे अकेला पाकर गलत काम करते थे। तीन महीने पहले मम्मी चाचा के घर गईं थीं। उस दिन भी मेरे साथ ज्यादती हुई।

तकलीफ हुई तो मां को बताया

पीड़िता बेटी ने बताया कि एक माह पहले मुझे कुछ तकलीफ हुई। तब मैंने मम्मी को सब कुछ बता दिया। मम्मी ने जब पापा से पूछा तो वह गालियां देने लगे। इसके बाद तो हम दोनों से रोज मारपीट करने लगे।

ड्यूटी पर जाने से ताला लगाकर जाता था आरोपी पिता

पुलिस ने बताया कि प्राथमिक पूछताछ में पता चला है कि आरोपी पिता जब ड्यूटी जाता तो घर के बाहर दरवाजे में मां-बेटी को ताले में बंद कर देता। ताकि दोनों बाहर नहीं जाने पाएं और किसी से कुछ बता नहीं पाएं। बुधवार को भी ताला बंदकर ड्यूटी पर गया था। किसी तरह से ताला खोलकर मां-बेटी महिला थाने पहुंची।

भागने की फिराक में था आरोपी, रेलवे स्टेशन से पकड़ा गया

मामले की जांच कर रहीं एसआई अन्नपूर्णा कठेरिया ने बताया कि आरोपी पिता ड्यूटी से घर पहुंचा तो देखा कि दरवाजा खुला है। घर में पत्नी और बेटी लापता हैं। पकड़े जाने के डर से वह भागने की फिराक में था। मुखबिर से खबर मिली कि रेलवे स्टेशन पर आरोपी खड़ा है। जिस पर एसआई कठेरिया ने आरक्षक नौशाद खान और आरक्षक प्रियंका परिहार के साथ रेलवे स्टेशन पर दबिश दी। जहां से आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser