  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Ujjain
  The Police Put A Call To The Complainant And Said Stolen Here, We Caught The Thief Too, Come To The Police Station And Write The Report

थाने में पूछताछ:पुलिस ने फरियादी को फोन लगाकर कहा- आपके यहां चोरी हो गई, हमने चोर भी पकड़ लिए, थाने आकर रिपोर्ट लिखा दो

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आपके यहां चोरी हो गई, हमने चोर भी पकड़ लिए
  • ऋषिनगर स्थित नर्सरी से एलईडी टीवी समेत अन्य सामान चुराकर ले जा रहे थे

गश्त के दौरान माधवनगर पुलिस ने दो बदमाशों को पकड़ा। दोनों को संदेह होने पर पुलिस थाने लेकर आ गई। बैग की तलाशी लेने पर उसमें एलईडी टीवी, टेबल फेन व अन्य सामान मिला। पूछताछ में बदमाशों ने स्वीकारा कि वे नर्सरी से चोरी कर निकले ही थे कि पकड़ा गए। पुलिस ने नर्सरी प्रभारी का नंबर पता किया और फिर उन्हें सूचना दी कि आपके यहां चोरी हो गई है, हमने चोर भी पकड़ लिए है, आप थाने आकर रिपोर्ट लिखवा दो।

पहली बार इस तरह का वाक्या सामने आया है जिसमें पुलिस ने वारदात के तत्काल बाद ही रंगेहाथों चोरों को पकड़ लिया व खुद फरियादी को सूचना देकर थाने बुलवा कर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई। ऋषिनगर में जौहरी के बगीचे के पास नगर निगम की नर्सरी व वर्कशॉप है। यहां दो दिन पूर्व रात में चोरों ने वारदात को अंजाम दिया था जिसे गश्त के दौरान के माधवनगर थाने के पुलिसकर्मियों ने पकड़ा।

एक बदमाश महेंद्र डाबी आनंदनगर नानाखेड़ा व दूसरा नंदकिशोर परदेशीपुरा इंदौर का रहने वाला है। माधवनगर थाना प्रभारी दिनेश प्रजापति ने बताया गश्त में पुलिसकर्मियों की सजगता से चोरी करने वाले बदमाश पकड़ में आए। हमने ही फरियादी को चोरी की सूचना देकर थाने बुलवा कायमी कराई। दोनों बदमाशों से चोरी की अन्य वारदातों को लेकर भी पूछताछ की जा रही है।

फरियादी बोले- थाने आते उससे पहले पुलिस का फोन आ गया

नर्सरी प्रभारी पुरुषोत्तम शर्मा की रिपोर्ट पर माधवनगर पुलिस ने चाेरी की कायमी की। फरियादी शर्मा ने बताया बदमाशों ने चोरी की वारदात की, इसका पता चला था लेकिन थाने आते उससे पहले ही पुलिस का फोन आ गया कि आपके यहां चोरी हुई है और चोर भी पकड़ लिया है जिनसे टीवी, पंखा व अन्य सामान जब्त हुआ है।

