शहर चाहता है मुक्तिकरण:चौड़ीकरण के लिए प्रस्तावित गाड़ी अड्‌डा-फाजलपुरा मार्ग पर आए दिन लगता है जाम, हाट के दौरान तो पैदल निकलना भी मुश्किल

उज्जैन
  
फाजलपुरा मार्ग की चौड़ाई कम होने व यातायात का दबाव ज्यादा होने से यहां जाम की स्थिति बनती रहती है। - Dainik Bhaskar
फाजलपुरा मार्ग की चौड़ाई कम होने व यातायात का दबाव ज्यादा होने से यहां जाम की स्थिति बनती रहती है।
  • अस्थायी अतिक्रमण हटाकर व कुछ पाबंदियां लगाने पर मिल सकती है राहत
  • शुद्धिकरण से शहर रहने लायक हुआ अब सड़क को चलने लायक बना दो

फाजलपुरा मार्ग, जो चौड़ीकरण के लिए प्रस्तावित भी है। इस मार्ग पर आए दिन जाम लगता है। वजह ट्रैफिक का अधिक दबाव और मार्ग पर अस्थायी अतिक्रमण होने से यह संकरा पड़ता है। यदि जिम्मेदार चाहें तो चौड़ीकरण नहीं होने तक यहां का अस्थायी अतिक्रमण हटवाकर व कुछ पाबंदी लगाकर इस मार्ग पर सुगम आवागमन की स्थिति निर्मित कर सकते हैं।

यह मार्ग नए व पुराने शहर काे जोड़ने वाला मध्यम मार्ग भी है। बुधवारिया से आगर रोड, मक्सी रोड, उद्योगपुरी मार्ग व नया ब्रिज होकर फ्रीगंज की तरफ आने जाने वालों के लिए यह बेहद उपयोगी है। लिहाजा इस मार्ग पर हमेशा ही ट्रैफिक का दबाव बना रहता है। इसके अलावा यह मार्ग मैजिक का रूट होने के साथ ही कृषि उपज मंडी से भी लगा हुआ है। ऐसे में दोहरा दबाव इस पर रहता है।

इसलिए बनती है ऐसी स्थिति क्योंकि मार्ग के दोनों तरफ वाहन, ठेले व अस्थायी दुकानों से हर दिन लगता है जाम
चौड़ीकरण के लिए प्रस्तावित यह मार्ग एक तरह से व्यावसायिक है। क्योंकि दोनों तरफ मकान कम और दुकानें ज्यादा हैं। ऐसे में मार्ग के दाेनों तरफ छोटे-बड़े वाहनों की कतार हमेशा लगी रहती है। ऊपर से फल-सब्जी के ठेले व अन्य कारोबारी दुकान लगाए रहते हैं। इससे जगह घिर जाती है। लिहाजा मार्ग संकरा पड़ता है और आए दिन जाम की स्थिति बनती है। बुधवार को इस मार्ग से लगे क्षेत्र में हाट बाजार लगता है। तब भीड़ ज्यादा बढ़ने से दिनभर चक्काजाम होता है।

समस्या से मुक्ति पाने यह हो सकता है सुधार

  • ठेले व अस्थायी अतिक्रमण इस मार्ग से हटवाकर यहां से अावागमन के लिए जगह बनाई जा सकती है।
  • बेतरतीब वाहन आदि रखकर आवागमन बाधित करने वालों पर चालानी कार्रवाई की जा सकती है।
  • हाट बाजार वाले दिन समय विशेष के लिए मार्ग पर चार पहिया वाहन प्रतिबंधित किए जा सकते हैं।

सुगम यातायात के प्रयास किए जाते हैं
गाड़ी अड्डा चौराहा-फाजलपुरा मार्ग व्ययस्तम मार्ग हैं। इस पर सुगम यातायात हो इसके लिए हमेशा प्रयास किए जाते हैं। - पवन कुमार, टीआई, यातायात

