पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • The Slogan Echoed From Kshirsagar To The Tower For Awareness… Fitness Dose Half An Hour Everyday

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहल:जागरूकता के लिए क्षीरसागर से टावर तक गूंजा नारा... फिटनेस का डोज आधा घंटा रोज

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्षीरसागर स्टेडियम से निकाली रैली, आम जनता को दिया संदेश- प्रतिदिन कम से कम आधा घंटा व्यायाम करें

खेल एवं युवा कल्याण विभाग की अगुवाई में स्वास्थ्य के प्रति जागरूकता लाने के उद्देश्य से 11 दिसंबर को क्षीरसागर स्टेडियम से टावर चौक तक साइकिल रैली निकाली गई। इसमें जनता को जागरूक करने के लिए फिटनेस का डोज आधा घंटा रोज के नारे के साथ आग्रह किया कि कम से कम आधा घंटा प्रतिदिन व्यायाम, योग, मॉर्निंग वॉक के साथ ही किसी न किसी खेल में सहभागिता करें।

फिट रहेगा इंडिया तो स्वस्थ रहेगा इंडिया के तहत प्रदेश शासन खेल और युवा कल्याण विभाग मंत्रालय वल्लभ भवन भोपाल के निर्देशानुसार फिट इंडिया योजना के तहत यह साइकिल रैली निकाली। इसमें विभागीय खेल प्रशिक्षण केंद्रों, जिम्नास्टिक, कुश्ती, हॉकी, बास्केटबॉल, जूडो, कराते, सॉफ्टबॉल और मलखंभ के 90 खिलाड़ियों के साथ ही प्रशिक्षक नरेंद्र श्रीवास्तव, सुनीता यादव, वीरेंद्र निचित, राखी चौहान, मलखंभ कोच मोहनलाल धाकड़, सपना कछवाय, पुरुषोत्तम तिवारी, कमल चेरी, सुनील सोनी ने सहभागिता की। 1 से 31 दिसंबर तक फिट इंडिया अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

पुलिस ट्रेनिंग स्कूल के स्थापना दिवस में क्रिकेट व दौड़ स्पर्धा, बच्चे हुए पुरस्कृत

मक्सी रोड स्थित पुलिस ट्रेनिंग स्कूल के स्थापना दिवस पर क्रिकेट व दौड़ स्पर्धा आयोजित की गई। एसपी पीटीएस कृष्णावैणी की मौजूदगी में कार्यक्रम हुआ। इसमें एएसपी अंजना तिवारी, डीएसपी शकुंतला रूहल समेत अन्य अधिकारी भी मौजूद रहे। पीटीएस में निवासरत स्टाफ के बच्चों की दौड़ स्पर्धा में 14 साल से कम उम्र के बच्चों ने भाग लिया, जबकि स्टाफ के सदस्यों के बीच क्रिकेट मैच भी खेला गया। विजेता टीम व प्रतिभागियों को पुरस्कृत किया गयाl

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें