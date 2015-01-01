पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:पांचवें दिन भी मौसम खराब, 7 दिन में 12 डिग्री गिरा पारा

उज्जैन37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ऐसा रहा तापमान - 17.6 डिग्री न्यूनतम पारा , 20.0 डिग्री अधिकतम पारा

दिसंबर के तीसरे सप्ताह में सर्दी अपना असर दिखाने लगी है। यही कारण है कि एक सप्ताह में दिन का पारा 12 डिग्री गिरा है।

हालांकि रात के तापमान में 4 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। शासकीय जीवाजी वेधशाला से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार 15 दिसंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 20 और न्यूनतम तापमान 17.6 डिग्री दर्ज किया, जबकि 9 दिसंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 32 और न्यूनतम तापमान 13.6 डिग्री था। मौसम विभाग भोपाल के विशेषज्ञ एचएस पांडेय ने बताया वर्तमान में मध्य भारत सहित आसपास के क्षेत्रों में कोहरा छाया है। इसके छंटते ही सर्दी में बढ़ोतरी होगी।

दिन के साथ रात के तापमान में दो से तीन डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की जाएगी। मंगलवार को शहर में छाए कोहरे से दृश्यता 500 मीटर रही।

रबी फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद मावठा, नमी : रबी की प्रमुख फसलों गेहूं और चने के लिए मावठा और सर्दी अमृत के समान काम कर रहे हैं। कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के प्रधान मुख्य वैज्ञानिक आरपी शर्मा ने बताया रबी की फसलों को एक अंतराल में पानी की जरूरत होती है। इसके लिए मिट्टी में पर्याप्त नमी होना चाहिए। इसे बनाए रखने के लिए किसानों को बार-बार सिंचाई करना पड़ती है। एक बार मावठा या सर्दी बढ़ने पर मिट्टी में लंबे समय तक नमी बनी रहती है।

इसलिए बदला मौसम : पश्चिमी विक्षोभ उत्तरी पाकिस्तान के आसपास चक्रवातीय परिसंचरण के रूप में समुद्र तल से 3.1 किमी व 5.8 किमी की ऊंचाई के बीच सक्रिय है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें