अनदेखी:छह साल में तीन प्रस्ताव...फ्रीगंज ब्रिज हर बार अटका, अब नए बजट से उम्मीद

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • मंत्री डॉ. यादव बोले- नए बजट में ब्रिज का प्रस्ताव पास करवाने का प्रयास करूंगा

फ्रीगंज के नए ओवरब्रिज का प्लान छह साल में तीन बार बना, हर बार अटका। प्लान भी संशोधित होता रहा। अब नए बजट से उम्मीद है। ब्रिज निर्माण के लिए सिंहस्थ-2016 में सिंहस्थ मद से 22 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत हुए थे। समय पर कार्य शुरू नहीं होने और मास्टर प्लान के तहत ब्रिज के निर्माण का मामला कोर्ट में पहुंचने के बाद शुरू होने से पहले ही ब्रिज का मामला अटक गया।

स्वीकृत राशि भी लैप्स हो गई। ब्रिज के लिए निर्माण एजेंसी बदलती रही, पहले एमपीआरडीसी और फिर सेतु निगम को यह कार्य सौंपा गया, जिसमें पुराने ब्रिज के समानांतर नया ब्रिज बनाने का प्लान तैयार कर स्वीकृति के लिए शासन को भेजा गया, जो बजट के अभाव में अटका है। अब नए बजट में इसकी उम्मीद की जा रही है।

22 नवंबर-2017 को मंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह के समक्ष ब्रिज निर्माण की बात रखी थी, उस समय किसानों के भुगतान की वजह से सीएम ने नए बजट में ब्रिज के लिए राशि स्वीकृत करने की बात कही थी। अब विधायक डॉ. यादव मंत्री हो गए। उन्होंने मंत्री बनते ही ब्रिज का निर्माण अपनी पहली प्राथमिकता में होना बताया था।

ऐसे अटकता गया ब्रिज का निर्माण

  • 2014 में एमपीआरडीसी ने पुराने ब्रिज के समानांतर नए ब्रिज का प्रस्ताव बनाया। सिंहस्थ मद से 22 करोड़ रुपए स्वीकृत।
  • ब्रिज माधव क्लब रोड से नहीं बनाए जाने के प्रस्ताव पर सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता बाकीरअली रंगवाला की याचिका पर स्टे हो गया।
  • जिला प्रशासन अपील में गया, स्टे हटा।
  • सिंहस्थ नजदीक होने से कार्य शुरू करने का निर्णय टाल दिया गया।
  • 2015 में शासन ने एमपीआरडीसी से ब्रिज का प्रोजेक्ट सेतु निगम के हवाले कर दिया, जिसने नया प्रस्ताव तैयार किया लेकिन सिंहस्थ में चार माह शेष होने से ब्रिज का निर्माण पूरा नहीं हो सकता था इसलिए रोक दिया गया।

-2017 में पुराने ब्रिज को चार-चार मीटर चौड़ा करने का प्रस्ताव तैयार कर शासन को मंजूरी के लिए भेजा गया, तब से मामला अटका हुआ है।

इनका कहना
नए ब्रिज के पहले के प्रस्ताव है। इस संबंध में शासन से जानकारी चाही गई थी, जो भोपाल भेज दी। उसके बाद से कोई चर्चा नहीं हुई। शासन स्तर पर यदि कोई निर्णय होता है तो आगे कार्य किया जा सकता है।
एसके अग्रवाल, ईई, सेतु निगम

बढ़ते ट्रैफिक और आवश्यकता को ध्यान में रखते हुए फ्रीगंज को पुराने शहर से जोड़ने के लिए नए ब्रिज की आवश्यकता है। नए बजट में ब्रिज के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकृत करवाने के प्रयास करूंगा।
डॉ. मोहन यादव, उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री

