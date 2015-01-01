पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय:डिप्लोमा इन एक्स-रे सहित तीन परिणाम घोषित, नवस्थापित विधि अध्ययनशाला में एलएलएम में प्रवेश जारी

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • एमए योग में 52 व एलएलएम में 16 फॉर्म ऑनलाइन जमा

विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय ने बुधवार को पीएचडी (कोर्स वर्क) बॉटनी, पीएचडी (कोर्स वर्क) एआईएचसी और डिप्लोमा इन एक्स-रे (रेडियोग्राफर) दूसरे सेमेस्टर के परिणाम घोषित किए। कुलानुशासक प्रो. शैलेंद्रकुमार शर्मा ने बताया इनमें परिणाम विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट पर अपलोड भी कर दिए हैं।

एमए योग में 52 व एलएलएम में 16 फॉर्म ऑनलाइन जमा : विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय में नवस्थापित विधि अध्ययनशाला में एलएलएम में प्रवेश जारी है। यह पाठ्यक्रम 30 सीटों के साथ शुरू किया है। दर्शनशास्त्र अध्ययनशाला में एमए योग में प्रवेश जारी है। इस पाठ्यक्रम में 40 सीटें निर्धारित की हैं। विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय में एमए योग में 15 दिसंबर तक 52 आवेदन और एलएलएल में 16 आवेदन ऑनलाइन प्राप्त हुए हैं। प्रथम चरण में ऑनलाइन आवेदन की आखिरी तारीख 15 दिसंबर थी।

