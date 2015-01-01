पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल के बाद पहला दोस्ताना मैच:खिलाड़ियों का तनाव दूर करने के लिए बॉस्केटबॉल का मुकाबला, उज्जैन ने शाजापुर की टीम को 18 अंकों से हराया

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
बॉस्केटबॉल का मुकाबला

कालिदास कन्या महाविद्यालय के बास्केटबॉल मैदान पर रविवार को मैत्री मैच खेला गया। इसमें उज्जैन और शाजापुर जिले के खिलाड़ियों ने जीत के लिए जोर आजमाइश की। मशक्कत के बाद उज्जैन ने शाजापुर की टीम को 18 अंको से हराकर जीत हासिल की। उज्जैन टीम के कोच विजय बाली ने बताया कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच खिलाड़ियों के तनाव को दूर करने के लिए यह मैत्री मैच आयोजित किया गया था।

मैच के पहले पूर्व एमआईसी सदस्य सत्यनारायण चौहान, शेखर सुपेकर ने खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त कर उनकी हौसला अफजाई की । मैच की शुरुआत शाम 5 बजे से हुई। शाजापुर के खिलाड़ियों ने 62 अंक हासिल किए । उसके जवाब में उज्जैन के खिलाड़ियों ने कड़ी टक्कर देते हुए 80 अंक अपने नाम किए मैच के निर्णायक नितोष बाली व उचित विनोद पांचाल थे।

स्कोरर आदित्य व अर्णव थे। उन्होंने उज्जैन टीम को 18 अंको से जीत घोषित की शाजापुर टीम के कोच प्रवीण दीक्षित थे। उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने पर उज्जैन के खिलाड़ी जुबेर खान व यश सोलंकी व शाजापुर के खिलाड़ी संजय बारोड व शुभम का सम्मान किया।

