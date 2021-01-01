पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Tomorrow, Four MP Ministers, Including UP Minister, Will Attend A Private Function In Ujjain.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परिचय सम्मेलन:कल यूपी की मंत्री समेत एमपी के चार मंत्री उज्जैन में, निजी कार्यक्रम में करेंगे शिरकत

उज्जैन28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रविवार को उज्जैन में यूपी की मंत्री स्वाति सिंह एक निजी कार्यक्रम में आ रही हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
रविवार को उज्जैन में यूपी की मंत्री स्वाति सिंह एक निजी कार्यक्रम में आ रही हैं।

उज्जैन में रविवार को यूपी की मंत्री समेत मध्यप्रदेश की शिवराज सरकार के चार मंत्री मौजूद रहेंगे। सभी राजपूत समाज के युवक-युवती परिचय सम्मेलन में शिरकत करेंगे।

अखिल भारतीय क्षत्रिय महासभा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष किशोर सिंह भदौरिया ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम सुबह 10 बजे से विक्रम कीर्ति मंदिर के संकुल हॉल में होगा। इसमें यूपी की योगी आदित्यनाथ सरकार में महिला कल्याण, बाल विकास सेवा एवं पुष्टाहार राज्यमंत्री स्वाति सिंह, एमपी की शिवराज सरकार में खनिज एवं श्रम मंत्री बृजेंद्र प्रताप सिंह, संस्कृति एवं पर्यटन मंत्री उषा ठाकुर, नगरीय विकास एवं आवास राज्यमंत्री ओपीएस भदौरिया, श्रम एवं सेवायोजन राज्यमंत्री रघुराज सिंह आ रहे हैं। इनके अलावा मध्यप्रदेश लोक सेवा आयोग के सदस्य रमन सिंह भी शिरकत करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीप सिद्धू ने कहा- परिवार को न परेशान करें; सबूत जुटाकर दो दिन बाद पुलिस के सामने पेश हो जाऊंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser