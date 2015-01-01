पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीवरेज प्रोेजेक्ट में लापरवाही:डामर की सड़कों पर कांक्रीट का पेचवर्क लेवल नहीं हाेने से आवागमन में बाधा

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
बारिश में पानी भरने से सड़कें खराब होंगी, कई जगह सड़क बैठ जाएंगी
  • पीडब्ल्यूडी अधिकारी करेंगे निरीक्षण, बताएंगे खामियां

सीवरेज प्रोजेक्ट के तहत सीवरेज लाइन डालने के लिए खाेदी सड़काें का टाटा कंपनी द्वारा सीमेंट-कांक्रीट से पेचवर्क किया जा रहा है। इसको लेकर पीडब्ल्यूडी ने आपत्ति ली है। लेवलिंग का ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है, जिससे बारिश में पानी भरेगा और सड़क खराब होगी। डामर की सड़कों पर डामर का की बजाए सीमेंट-कांक्रीट से पेंचवर्क किया जा रहा है।

पीडब्ल्यूडी ने तीन बत्ती से नागझिरी तक, कोयला फाटक से मकोड़िया आम तथा तीन बत्ती से महामृत्युंजय द्वार तक आंतरिक फोरलेन का निर्माण किया था। उक्त सड़कों पर टाटा कंपनी सीवरेज लाइन डाल रही है और उसका पेचवर्क कर रही है।

डामर की सड़कों पर सीमेंट-कांक्रीट का पेचवर्क किए जाने और लेवल का ध्यान नहीं दिए जाने पर पीडब्ल्यूडी को आपत्ति है। पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारी सड़कों का निरीक्षण करेंगे, जहां पर खामियां पाई जाएगी, वहां सुधार के लिए स्मार्ट सिटी के अधिकारियों व टाटा कंपनी के इंजीनियर्स को मौके की स्थिति बताई जाएगी।

ये उठ रहे सवाल: दूसरी सड़कों पर डामर का पेचवर्क क्यों?

टाटा कंपनी के इंजीनियर्स डामर की सड़कों पर सीमेंट-कांक्रीट का पेचवर्क किया जाना उचित बताए जाने से सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। क्योंकि ऋषिनगर, महानंदा नगर तथा महाकाल वाणिज्यिक केंद्र की डामर की सड़कों पर डामर से ही पेचवर्क किया है। जबकि देवास रोड पर डामर की सड़क पर कांक्रीट का पेंचवर्क किया जा रहा है।

यह समस्या आ सकती

  • बारिश का पानी सड़कों पर जमा हो सकता।
  • पानी भरने से सड़क खराब हो सकती है।
  • सड़क का हिस्सा बैठ सकता है।
  • सड़क ऊंची-नीची होने से आवागमन सुगम नहीं रह पाएगा।

पेचवर्क व लेवलिंग पर आपत्ति, स्मार्ट सिटी को पत्र लिखेंगे

सड़कों पर पेचवर्क में लेवलिंग का ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। स्मार्ट सिटी को पत्र लिखा जा रहा है। स्मार्ट सिटी तथा टाटा के इंजीनियर्स के साथ में निरीक्षण करेंगे।

-आरके जैन, एसई, पीडब्ल्यूडी

पेचवर्क में लेवल का ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। सड़क पर पानी नहीं भरेगा। कांक्रीट का पेचवर्क सड़क को मजबूती देगा।

-आशीष सिंघई, प्रोजेक्ट मैंनेजर, टाटा कंपनी

