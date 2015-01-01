पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:छोटे स्टेशनों पर बढ़ाए जा सकते ट्रेन स्टापेज, सांसदों के साथ परे. जीएम कंसल की बैठक कल

उज्जैन41 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो

पश्चिम रेलवे के जीएम आलोक कंसल के साथ रतलाम रेल मंडल के अंतर्गत आने वाले सांसदों की वार्षिक बैठक 14 दिसंबर को होगी। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण यह पहला मौका है जब वर्चुअल बैठक होगी। बैठक में सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया ने कुछ ट्रेनें शुरू करने तो कुछ ट्रेनों के फेरे बढ़ाने का सुझाव देंगे।

बैठक के लिए सांसद ने जीएम को भेजे यह सुझाव

उज्जैन-फतेहाबाद अमान परिवर्तन परियोजना को जल्द ही पूरा किया जाना। साथ ही संबंधित सभी निर्माण कार्य पूरे करवाएं।

उज्जैन-देवास-इंदौर रेलपथ दोहरीकरण का काम कड़छा पर पूरा होने के बाद रोक दिया है, उसे इंदौर तक तेज गति से पूरा करवाएं।

नए स्टेशन भवन का काम धीमी गति से चल रहा है, गति बढ़ाएं।

उज्जैन स्टेशन के प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर 7 और 8 का काम धीमी गति से चल रहा है, प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर 8 नागदा की तरफ जोड़ना शेष है।

01464/66 सोमनाथ जबलपुर एक्सप्रेस का तराना रोड स्टेशन पर, इंदौर-पुणे त्रिसाप्ताहिक ट्रेन का खाचरौद रेलवे स्टेशन पर, 02951/52 मुंबई सेंट्रल-नई दिल्ली का नागदा स्टेशन पर स्टापेज शुरू करवाएं।

उज्जैन से चित्तौड़गढ़ के बीच वीर भूमि एक्सप्रेस को पुराने समय पर ट्रेन चलाने का प्रस्ताव क्षेत्र पश्चिम रेलवे मुख्यालय की ओर से रेलवे बोर्ड की स्वीकृति के लिए भेजा था। इस संबंध में 26 फरवरी को बेंगलुरु में रेलवे टाइम टेबल समिति की बैठक में भी प्रस्ताव को समिति ने स्वीकृति दी थी। ट्रेन को उज्जैन से चित्तौड़गढ़ के बीच वाया नागदा, खाचरौद, रतलाम होकर चलाएं।

