अवैध जलाऊ लकड़ी:17 टन अवैध लकड़ी का परिवहन करते ट्रक सहित दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
वन विभाग के अमले ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर 17 टन अवैध जलाऊ लकड़ी बिना सक्षम अनुमति के परिवहन कर रहे ट्रक को दो आरोपियों के साथ अभिरक्षा में लेकर विभिन्न धाराओं में मामला दर्ज किया है।शुजालपुर वन परिक्षेत्र के दल ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर 3 फरवरी की रात कार्रवाई करते हुए ट्रक नंबर एमपी 09 एचजी 4351 को रोककर तलाशी ली। इसमें करीब 17 टन जलाऊ लकड़ी के गुटके भरे हुए पाए।

सक्षम अनुमति के दस्तावेज न होने पर वन विभाग के अमले ने वाहन को अभिरक्षा में लेकर चालक काछिखेड़ी निवासी राहिद पिता सइद खां व लकड़ी का परिवहन करने के लिए ले जा रहे शाकिर पिता तुराब निवासी शाजापुर को अभिरक्षा में लिया है। वन विभाग के अनुसार अवैध लकड़ी ग्राम बोलाई से भोपाल की तरफ ले जाई जा रही थी। कार्रवाई में जीएस जाटव, हरीश चंद्र सक्सेना, प्रदीप विश्वकर्मा, राजेश जावरिया, देवेंद्र मंगोरिया की भूमिका सराहनीय रही।

पानी की चोरी रोकने पंप जब्त
सारंगपुर | सारंगपुर स्थित कालीसिंध नदी पर पुराने कपिल सागर स्टाप डेम के जलभराव क्षेत्र में नदी के दोनों तटवर्ती क्षेत्र पर पानी की चोरी हो रही है। पूर्वी एवं पश्चिमी भाग के किनारों पर किसानों द्वारा मोटर पंप लगाकर पानी की चोरी की जा रही है। इससे नदी का जलस्तर कम हो रहा है। शहर की की जल प्रदाय व्यवस्था न बिगड़े इसको ध्यान में रखते हुए सीएमओ विनोद कुमार गिरजे के निर्देश पर टीम ने पहुंचकर मोटरों को जब्त किया। इस दौरान नपा अमला में उपयंत्री मनोज झवर, गोकुल पुष्पद आदि कर्मचारी मौजूद थे।

