महिला से गैंगरेप का मामला:दो अन्य आरोपी भी इंदौर से पकड़ाए, कोर्ट में पेश कर भेजे जेल

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्य आरोपी सात जनवरी से जेल में बंद हैं

शादीशुदा महिला से गैंगरेप के दो आरोपियों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर मंगलवार को जेल भेज दिया है। मामले का मुख्य आरोपी सात जनवरी को ही पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ चुका है, तब से वह जेल में बंद है।

नागझिरी थाना क्षेत्र के शिवांस सिटी में रहने वाली महिला ने इंदौर के खंडवा रोड स्थित शिवधाम कॉलोनी निवासी योगेश शर्मा, विद्यानगर निवासी उसके मामा संजय शर्मा और दोस्त हिमांशु बैरागी पर गैंगरेप का आरोप लगाया था। महिला का आरोप था कि बीते साल 11 मई को योगेश उससे मिला था। दोनों में दोस्ती हुई। फोन पर बातचीत होने लगी। उसके बाद शादी का झांसा देकर कई बार रेप किया। शादी का दबाव डालने पर वह मुकर गया।

योगेश, उसके मामा और दोस्त ने बंधक बनाकर किया दुष्कर्म

महिला का आरोप था, पिछले साल अक्टूबर महीने में योगेश ने कहा कि मेरे मामा संजय शादी के बारे में तुमसे बात करना चाहते हैं। उसके कहने पर मैं 24 अक्टूबर को इंदौर रोड स्थित परमेश्वरी गार्डन के पास रेस्टोरेंट आई। वहां योगेश, उसके मामा संजय और दोस्त हिमांशु था। हम सबने कॉफी पी। उसके बाद मुझे नशा होने लगा। बेहोशी की हालत में तीनों मुझे बड़नगर बायपास स्थित हाटकेश्वर कॉलोनी ले गए। वहां तीन दिनों तक बंधक बनाए रखा। तीनों ने मेरे साथ दुष्कर्म किया। एक दिन मौका पाकर मैं चंगुल से भाग निकली।

सात जनवरी को योगेश गिरफ्तार और 23 को मामा-दोस्त पकड़े गए

पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज करने के बाद सात जनवरी को योगेश को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। उसके बाद से संजय और हिमांशु फरार चल रहे थे। पुलिस ने कई बार दबिश दी, लेकिन उनका पता नहीं चल रहा था। सूचना पर पुलिस ने तीन दिन पहले इंदौर स्थित उनके मकानों पर फिर से दबिश दी, तो दोनों पकड़ लिए गए। मामले की जांच कर रही एसआई चांदनी गौड़ ने बताया, दोनों को मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश किया गया, जहां से जेल भेज दिया गया।

