कार्रवाई:आत्महत्या करने वाली महिला के पति को रातभर निर्दयता से पीटने वाले नानाखेड़ा थाने के दो आरक्षक लाइन अटैच

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • सीएसपी ने कहा- जांच में घटना सही पाई गई, पीड़ित से भी अधिकारियों ने बात की

वेदनगर में पति से झगड़े के बाद फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या करने वाली महिला गुलाबबाई के पति गजेंद्र राव को नानाखेड़ा थाने के पुलिसकर्मियों ने पकड़कर रातभर पीटा। निर्दयतापूर्वक पिटाई किए जाने से युवक के शरीर पर पुलिस के डंडे तक छप गए। वह ठीक से चल तक नहीं पा रहा था।

घटना के बाद एसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार शुक्ल ने नानाखेड़ा थाने के दोनों आरक्षकों को लाइन अटैच कर दिया। गजेंद्र राव ने शरीर पर चोट के निशान दिखाते हुए आरोप लगाया था कि पुलिस ने उसे बेवजह पकड़कर रात थाने में रखा और तीन पुलिसकर्मी उसे पीटते रहे। अगले दिन पत्नी के अंतिम संस्कार में भी जाने नहीं दिया।

तबीयत बिगड़ी तो यह कहकर छोड़ दिया कि किसी से शिकायत मत करना। एसपी ने सीएसपी रवींद्र वर्मा से घटना की जांच कराई। सीएसपी ने कहा कि जांच में घटना सही पाई गई। इसके चलते आरक्षक मंगल टैगोर व आरक्षक किशोर कुमार को लाइन अटैच कर दिया है।

