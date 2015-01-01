पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस पर मिट गई खुशी:खेलते-खेलते दो साल के मासूम ने पकड़ी पानी गर्म करने वाली रॉड, करंट लगने से मौत

उज्जैन40 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

उज्जैन में नानिहाल आए मासूम की पानी गर्म करने वाले रॉड से करंट लगकर मौत हो गई। मासूम की मौत से घर में कोहराम मचा है। पुलिस ने बच्चे के शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया है। हादसा माधवनगर थाना क्षेत्र के इस्कॉन मंदिर के पीछे झुग्गी का है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक इस्कॉन मंदिर के पीछे झुग्गी में रहने वाले जियाराम की बेटी सुमित्रा दो दिन पहले मायके आई थी। गुरुवार दोपहर करीब 12.30 बजे सुमित्रा घर के बाहर कपड़े फैला रही थी। घर में उसका दो साल का बेटा अक्षय खेलते-खेलते बाथरूम में चला गया। वहां बाल्टी में पानी गर्म करने के लिए रॉड लगा था। अक्षय ने रॉड पकड़ लिया। रॉड में उतरे करंट से वह चिपक गया। सुमित्रा घर के अंदर आई, तो बेटे को खोजने लगी।

वह बाथरूम में गई, तो बेटे को अचेत अवस्था में देख होश उड़ गए। बेटे को गोद में लेकर चीखते हुए वह बाहर भागी। शोर सुनकर आसपास के लोग आ गए। उनकी मदद से अक्षय को जिला अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

बेटे का पोस्टमार्टम कराने आई मां
बेटे का पोस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए सुमित्रा भी आई थी। अक्षय की बातें करते हुए वह जोर-जोर से रो रही थी। उसकी हालत देख वहां मौजूद लोगों की आंखें भी नम हो गईं।

