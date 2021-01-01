पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूरी है तैयारी:SBM के 5 स्टार रेटिंग के लिए तैयार है उज्जैन, गार्बेज फ्री सिटी का खिताब पाने के लिए नगर निगम के सामने चुनौती

उज्जैन3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूं ही नहीं दावा- शहर की सफाई के लिए रात से ही नगर निगम के सफाईकर्मी झाड़ू लेकर निकल पड़ते हैं - Dainik Bhaskar
यूं ही नहीं दावा- शहर की सफाई के लिए रात से ही नगर निगम के सफाईकर्मी झाड़ू लेकर निकल पड़ते हैं
  • फरवरी के अंत या मार्च के पहले हफ्ते में केंद्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्रालय की टीम सर्वे के लिए उज्जैन आ सकती है

स्वच्छ भारत मिशन-2021 (SBM) के तहत स्टार रेटिंग फॉर गार्बेज फ्री सिटी के लिए उज्जैन का सर्वे जल्द शुरू होने जा रहा है। उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि केंद्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्रालय की टीम फरवरी के अंत में या फिर मार्च के पहले हफ्ते में सर्वे करने आएगी। फाइव स्टार रेटिंग पाने के लिए डोर-टू-डोर टीम भेजकर लोगों को स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक किया जा रहा है। साथ ही उन्हें केंद्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्रालय की ओर फोन करके पूछे जाने वाले सवालों के सही व सकारात्मक जवाब देने के लिए तैयार कर रही है। निगम का दावा है कि वह फाइव स्टार रेटिंग और गार्बेज फ्री सिटी का खिताब जरूर जीतेगी।

पुराने और बेकार हो चुके प्लास्टिक का उपयोग करके पार्कों में कलाकृतियां बनाई गईं हैं
पुराने और बेकार हो चुके प्लास्टिक का उपयोग करके पार्कों में कलाकृतियां बनाई गईं हैं

इन आठ सवालों का सकारात्मक जवाब देने से ही उज्जैन को मिलेगी फाइव स्टार रेटिंग

  1. क्या आप जानते हैं कि उज्जैन शहर स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2021 में भाग ले रहा है।
  2. क्या आपको स्वच्छ सर्वेक्षण 2020 में उज्जैन शहर के रैंक की जानकारी है।
  3. क्या आप अपने आसपास की स्वच्छता के आधार पर उज्जैन शहर को 10 में से 10 अंक देंगे।
  4. क्या आप उज्जैन शहर के व्यावसायिक पब्लिक एरिया की स्वच्छता को 10 में से 10 अंक देंगे।
  5. क्या उज्जैन शहर के कचरा संग्राहक (निकाय के कर्मचारियों) द्वारा सूखा और गीला कचरा अलग-अलग देने के लिए बोला जाता है।
  6. क्या आप उज्जैन के सार्वजनिक और सामुदायिक शौचालयों, यूरिनलों की स्वच्छता, साफ सफाई व्यवस्था को 10 में से 10 अंक देंगे।
  7. क्या आप जानते हैं कि गूगल पर अपने नजदीकी सार्वजनिक शौचालयों को सर्च कर सकते हैं।
  8. क्या आपको जानकारी है कि उज्जैन शहर में UMC सेवा/स्वच्छता एप पर संबंधित शिकायत की निराकरण की जा रही है।
दीवारों पर 3 डी कलाकृति उकेरी गई
दीवारों पर 3 डी कलाकृति उकेरी गई

12 बिंदुओं पर तैयार होगी रिपोर्ट

शहरी विकास मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों की टीम 12 बिंदुओं के आधार पर सर्वे करेगी। इनमें सेग्रेगेशन (सूखे और गीले कूड़े की वार्ड और शहर स्तर पर छंटाई), स्वीपिंग (पब्लिक, कमर्शियल और रेसिडेंसियल एरिया में सफाई का तरीका), वेस्ट स्टोरेज बिन, यूजर फीस, पेनल्टी, स्पॉट फाइन (कूड़ा कलेक्शन का यूजर चार्ज, कूड़ा फेंकने पर फाइन की स्थिति), बल्क वेस्ट जेनेरेटर्स कंपलाइंस (सूखे कूड़े को अलग करने के लिए मटीरियल कलेक्शन सेंटर), वैज्ञानिक तरीके से कचरों का निष्पादन, सिटिजन ग्रीवांस रिड्रेसल (लोगों के खुद ही कूड़े को कंपोस्ट में बदलने की स्थिति), डंप रेमेडिएशन (कूड़ा घर), क्लीनिंग ऑफ सर्फेस ऑफ वॉटर बॉडीज एंड स्क्रीनिंग ऑफ स्ट्रोम वॉटर ड्रेन (नाले, तालाब की स्थिति), सिटी ब्यूटिफिकेशन (शहर का सौंदर्यीकरण) और ऑन साइट प्रोसेसिंग ऑफ वेट वेस्ट ( गीले कचरे का साइट पर ही एक्टिविटी) शामिल हैं।

पार्क में पुराने अनुपयोगी टायर से टायर प्लांट बनाया गया है
पार्क में पुराने अनुपयोगी टायर से टायर प्लांट बनाया गया है

रात-दिन की मेहनत से ही 5 स्टार का क्लेम

उपायुक्त कल्याणी पांडेय ने बताया कि स्टार रेटिंग फॉर गार्बेज फ्री सिटी के लिए नगर निगम ने काफी काम किया है। इसके चलते नगर निगम ने फाइव स्टार रेटिंग के लिए क्लेम किया है। इंदिरा प्रियदर्शिनी पार्क को 3R पार्क के रूप में तैयार किया गया है। लोगों को स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक करने के लिए शहर के पार्कों में 3D वॉल पेंटिंग कराई गई है। रात तीन बजे से ही कड़ाके की ठंड में शहर को साफ करने के लिए सफाई कर्मी झाड़ू लेकर निकल पड़ते हैं।

नगर निगम ने पार्कों में फाइव स्टार रेटिंग के लिए पार्कों में पुराने पत्थरों से बनाई कलाकृति
नगर निगम ने पार्कों में फाइव स्टार रेटिंग के लिए पार्कों में पुराने पत्थरों से बनाई कलाकृति

जनता की राय अहम

निगम के दावों का भौतिक सत्यापन करने के बाद केंद्रीय टीम रिपोर्ट बनाकर शहरी विकास मंत्रालय को भेजेगी। उसके बाद ही रेटिंग का निर्धारण होगा। पेनॉल्टी, स्पॉट फाइन और स्वच्छता कर वसूली के लिए भी पूरे नंबर मिलेंगे। डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन के 80 प्रतिशत नंबर लोगों के फीडबैक पर मिलेगा और 20 प्रतिशत अंक केंद्र की टीम देगी। नालों, तालाबों व अन्य जल स्रोतों की सफाई पर आम लोगों का फीडबैक नहीं लिया जाएगा। उपायुक्त ने बताया कि फाइव स्टार रेटिंग मिलने से स्वच्छता में शहर का नाम देश भर में होता है। बजट अलग से मिलता है। इससे सफाई पर और भी काम किया जा सकेगा।

स्पाइरल पार्क बनाया गया है
स्पाइरल पार्क बनाया गया है
पार्काें को आकर्षक रूप देने के लिए बनाई गईं हैं कलाकृतियां
पार्काें को आकर्षक रूप देने के लिए बनाई गईं हैं कलाकृतियां

क्या है स्टार रेटिंग

स्वच्छ भारत मिशन 2021 में स्टार रेटिंग सर्वे से पता चलेगा कि किस शहर में इन्फ्रॉस्ट्रक्चर की क्या स्थिति है। इस नियम के अनुसार नगर निगम अपने आप को कम से कम दो स्टार दे सकता है। थ्री स्टार के लिए नगर निगम को राज्य सरकार से दावा कराना होगा। उसकी जांच राज्य सरकार अपनी एजेंसी से कराएगी। इसके बाद 5 स्टार और 7 स्टार के लिए केंद्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्रालय की तरफ से जांच कराए जाने का प्रावधान है।

