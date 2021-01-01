पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोक अदालत:सेना के टैंक चालक की पत्नी को 75 लाख का क्लेम दिलाकर उज्जैन लोक अदालत ने रचा इतिहास

उज्जैन31 मिनट पहले
मीडिया से चर्चा करते उज्जैन जिला जज नरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह - Dainik Bhaskar
मीडिया से चर्चा करते उज्जैन जिला जज नरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह
  • शनिवार को विशेष लोक अदालत में बीमा कंपनियों के 25 मामले निपटाए गए

उज्जैन लोक अदालत में शनिवार को एक नया इतिहास बना। सड़क हादसे में मारे गए भारतीय सेना में टैंक चालक के परिजनों को 75 लाख रुपए की बीमा राशि देने पर इंश्योरेंस कंपनी और उनकी पत्नी के बीच सहमति बनी। यह उज्जैन के इतिहास में अब तक की सबसे बड़ा क्लेम बताया जा रहा है। जिला जज नरेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि लोक अदालत के द्वारा प्रकरणों के निराकरण में उज्जैन मध्यप्रदेश के टॉप के चार जिलों में शुमार रहा है। शनिवार को हुए लोक अदालत में बीमा कंपनियों के 25 प्रकरणों का निराकरण किया गया। जिसमें करीब सवा करोड़ की राशि का अवार्ड पर सहमति बनी है।

मीडिया से चर्चा करते हुए DJ ने कहा कि कोविड-19 के लॉकडाउन के बाद न्यायालय में सुनवाई बंद हो गई थी। 18 जनवरी से एक बार फिर से सभी अदालतों में कामकाज शुरू हो गया है। उज्जैन की सभी अदालतें पूरी क्षमता के साथ लंबित मुकदमों की तेजी से सुनवाई कर मामलों के निपटारे में लगी हैं।

