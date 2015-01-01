पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धोखाधड़ी:उज्जैन स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड को ठेकेदार ने लगाई 45 लाख की चपत

उज्जैन17 मिनट पहले
माधवनगर पुलिस थाने में ठेकेदार पर दर्ज कराया गया केस।
  कूड़ा गाड़ी में जीपीएस लगाने का लिया था ठेका, केस दर्ज

स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड उज्जैन को ठेकेदार ने 45 लाख की चपत लगाई। मामले का खुलासा होने पर ठेकेदार के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया गया है। पुलिस ने जांच शुरू कर दी है।

दरअसल, स्मार्ट सिटी परियोजना के तहत जयपुर की प्रीसाइज ऑटोमेशन रोबोटिक कंपनी को कूड़ा गाड़ियों में जीपीएस लगाने का वर्ष 2017 में ठेका उज्जैन स्मार्ट सिटी लिमिटेड ने दिया। स्मार्ट सिटी के ई -गवर्नेन्स मैनेजर सचिन जैन ने बताया कि ठेका लेने वाली कंपनी को 4 दिसम्बर 2017 को वर्क ऑर्डर जारी किया गया। निविदा राशि करीब एक करोड़ है। कंपनी को 45 लाख का भुगतान हो चुका है। सीईओ जितेंद्र सिंह चौहान ने बताया कि शिकायत होने पर ठेका लेने वाली कंपनी के कागजातों की जांच की गई, जिसमें उसके दस्तावेज़ फर्जी पाए गए।

इसी आधार पर कंपनी के प्रोपराइटर मोहित अग्रवाल के खिलाफ माधव नगर थाने में धोखाधड़ी का प्रकरण दर्ज कराया गया है। हालांकि सीईओ से जब यह पूछा गया कि भुगतान करने से पहले ही कंपनी के कागजातों को क्यों नहीं जांचा गया तो बैठक में जाने का हवाला देकर जवाब टाल गए।

