एक्सीलेंस अवॉर्ड:DSCI एक्सीलेंस अवॉर्ड में देश में प्रथम उपविजेता रही एमपी स्टेट साइबर पुलिस की उज्जैन यूनिट

उज्जैन17 मिनट पहले
साइबर पुलिस इंसपेक्टर नरेंद्र गोमे ने सॉल्व किए थे जटिल केस।

डाटा सिक्योरिटी काउंसिल ऑफ इंडिया (DSCI) एक्सीलेंस अवॉर्ड की घोषणा गुरुवार को हुई। इसमें मध्यप्रदेश की राज्य साइबर पुलिस की उज्जैन यूनिट को देश में प्रथम उपविजेता होने का गौरव हासिल हुआ। कानून प्रवर्तन एजेंसी के लिए साइबर अपराध में की गई उत्कृष्ट विवेचना के लिए उज्जैन यूनिट के इंस्पेक्टर नरेंद्र गोमे की ऑनलाइन धोखाधड़ी के एक मामले की विवेचना को अवॉर्ड के लिए चयनित किया गया था। प्रथम पुरस्कार कोलकाता के इंस्पेक्टर डीके लाकरा को मिला। म.प्र. राज्य साइबर पुलिस के उज्जैन जोन के एसपी जितेंद्र सिंह ने कहा कि यह हमारे लिए गर्व की बात है।

बगैर OTP आए ही खाते से रुपए निकालने वाले मुंबई के गिरोह को पकड़ा

साइबर पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर नरेंद्र गोमे ने ऐसे गिरोह का पर्दाफाश किया था, जो बिना ओटीपी आए ही बैंक खाते से रुपए उड़ा देते थे। मुंबई का यह गिरोह गैंग ऑफ कार्ड्स के नाम से साइबर अपराधों की दुनिया में जाना जाता था। गिरोह में शादाब अली चौधरी, मतिउल्लाह, खान फिरोज आलम और फैजल आलम शामिल थे। गिरोह ने उज्जैन के महावीर एवेन्यू में रहने वाले रमेशचंद्र शर्मा की पत्नी मंजू शर्मा के खाते से 11 जनवरी 2019 से 19 जनवरी 2019 के बीच करीब 49 हजार रुपए का ट्रांजेक्शन किया था। मोबाइल पर पैसा कटने का मैसेज आने पर मंजू बैंक अधिकारियों से मिली। फिर राज्य साइबर पुलिस की उज्जैन यूनिट में शिकायत की।

इंस्पेक्टर नरेंद्र गोमे ने बताया कि जांच में पता चला कि कुछ विदेशी वेबसाइट ऐसी हैं, जहां से ओटीपी नहीं आता। इन विदेशी वेबसाइट्स पर डेबिट और क्रेडिट कार्ड का डाटा मौजूद रहता है। इसी का फायदा उठाकर ये ठगी करते थे।

25 हजार लोगों को ठगी से बचाया था

साइबर इंस्पेक्टर नरेंद्र गोमे ने बताया कि डार्कनेट वेबसाइट पर उक्त चारों साइबर अपराधियों ने 9 से 16 डॉलर में बिटक्वाइन और डैश क्वाइन (वर्चुअल करेंसी) से लोगों के एटीएम डाटा खरीदते थे। डार्कनेट पर 25 हजार लोगों के ATM कार्ड का डाटा इकट्‌ठा किया। उसे RBI व अन्य बैंकों को भेजा गया। जिससे ये सभी ठगी से बच गए।

विशेष ज्यूरी ने किया चयन

एक्सलेंस अवॉर्ड के लिए चयनकर्ताओं की ज्यूरी में केरल के डीजीपी लोकनाथ बहेरा, कर्नाटक के एडीजीपी प्रताप रेड्‌डी और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के अधिवक्ता वकुल शर्मा थे।

