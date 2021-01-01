पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देश मना रहा 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस:उज्जैन में मंत्री डॉ मोहन यादव ने ध्वजारोहण कर परेड की सलामी ली; बच्चों की देशभक्ति से ओतप्रोत प्रस्तुतियों ने किया मंत्रमुग्ध

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उज्जैन में मंत्री मोहन यादव ने परेड की सलामी ली - Dainik Bhaskar
उज्जैन में मंत्री मोहन यादव ने परेड की सलामी ली
  • कोरोना के कारण नहीं हुए सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम, दशहरा मैदान में लहराया तिरंगा, उत्कृष्ट सेवा के लिए पुलिसकर्मी हुए सम्मानित

उज्जैन में 72वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री डॉ मोहन यादव ने दशहरा मैदान में तिरंगा फहराया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने सरकार की उपलब्धियां गिनाईं। बोले, केंद्र और प्रदेश की सरकार अंतिम पायदान पर खड़े व्यक्ति के उत्थान के लिए काम कर रहीं हैं। कोरोना महामारी से निपटने के लिए जिस तरह से मोदी सरकार ने काम किया है, वह विश्व के देशों के लिए अनुकरणीय बना है। उन्होंने कहा कि एक जिला एक उत्पाद योजना के तहत उज्जैन के पोहा उद्योग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए नए उद्यमियों को प्रोत्साहित किया जा रहा है। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह के भाषण को पढ़कर सुनाया। इसके बाद मंत्री डॉ यादव ने परेड की सलामी ली। परेड का नेतृत्व आरआई जयप्रकाश आर्य और टूआईसी संजय सिंह राजपूत ने किया।

रस्सी कूद में दिखाए करतब और राष्ट्रभक्ति से ओतप्रोत नृत्य

परेड के बाद स्कूली बच्चों ने रस्सी कूद में अपने करतब दिखाए। उनके स्टंट को लोगों ने खूब सराहा। कोरोना महामारी के कारण सांस्कृतिक आयोजनों पर रोक थी। फिर भी मनोरंजन के लिए बच्चियों देशभक्ति से ओतप्रोत नृत्य प्रस्तुत कर लोगों को मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया।

मनमोहक झांकियों से योजनाओं की दी जानकारी

गणतंत्र दिवस पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम के बाद विभिन्न विभागों ने झांकियां निकाली। शिक्षा विभाग की झांकी में कोरोना काल में ऑन लाइन क्लास, रेडियो क्लास, दूरदर्शन के माध्यम से क्लास, मोहल्ला क्लास के बारे में बताया गया। कृषि विभाग की झांकी में किसानों को उन्नत खेती के तरीके, फव्वारा सिंचाई, ड्रिप सिंचाई, रेज्ड बेड पद्धति से खेती, खेत तालाब, जैविक कीटनाशकों, जैव उर्वरकों, केचुआ खाद, हरी खाद, पशुपालन और बॉयोगैस के बारे में बताया गया। उज्जैन विकास प्राधिकरण ने झांकी के माध्यम से प्राधिकरण की ओर से बनाए गए भवनों और योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी। उद्यानिकी विभाग की झांकी में पॉलीहाउस में फूलों की खेती के बारे में बताया गया। साथ ही प्याज के भंडार गृह की जानकारी दी गई। जिला व्यापार एवं उद्योग केंद्र ने पोहा उद्योग को बढ़ावा देने के लिए उद्योग को लगाने के लिए मशीनों का मॉडल पेश किया।

इन पुलिसकर्मियों को मिला पुरस्कार

आरआई जेपी आर्य को जिले के आयोजनों में उचित बल व्यवस्था के लिए, इंस्पेक्टर जितेंद्र भास्कर को लंबित अपराधों के निराकरण, इंसपेक्टर दिनेश प्रजापति को पूर्व लंबित अपराध और स्थाई वारंटियों की तामीली, इंस्पेक्टर श्यामचंद्र शर्मा को ब्लाइंड मर्डर के खुलासे के लिए पुरस्कृत किया गया। इनके अलावा एसआई ओमप्रकाश अठावसिया, नेहा जादौन, संजय राजपूत, रवींद्र कटारे, अशोक शर्मा, दीपक भोड़े, नीतिन वर्मा, प्रतीक यादव, आरके सिंगावत, विक्रम सिंह चौहान, आरक्षक मनीष यादव, राधिका सोनी, अशोक गौड़, ईश्वर परिहार, सोमेंद्र दुबे, सुनील कुमार रावत, पंकज चौरिया, मनोहर माहरी, राम खिलौना, गजेंद्र सिंह राठौर, शैलेश योगी, मनीष यादव, प्रेम सबरवाल भी पुरस्कृत किए गए।

