पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:उज्जैन-कोटा मार्ग पर पाट के पास 15 करोड़ से बनने वाला ब्रिज का निर्माणाधीन स्लैब गिरा

उज्जैन/माकड़ौन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेंटिंग के पाए खिसकने से मटेरियल सहित नीचे आ गिरा निर्माणाधीन पुल का स्ट्रक्चर
  • छह मजदूर घायल, एक ग्रामीण के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका
  • एसपी व कलेक्टर मौके पर पहुंचे, इंजीनियर को निलंबित कर ठेकेदार पर एफआईआर के निर्देश

उज्जैन-कोटा मार्ग पर माकड़ौन तहसील के ग्राम पाट के पास 15 करोड़ से बन रहे ब्रिज का निर्माणाधीन स्लैब का हिस्सा गिरने से गुरुवार को छह मजदूर घायल हो गए, जबकि एक ग्रामीण के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका के चलते उसकी खोज जारी है।

इधर एसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार शुक्ल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने निर्माण से जुड़े इंजीनियर रघुनाथ सूर्यवंशी को निलंबित कर ठेकेदार के खिलाफ धारा 287 में एफआईआर दर्ज करवाने के निर्देश दिए।

घटना के विरोध में तराना विधायक महेश परमार ने मौके पर धरना देते हुए गुणवत्ता की जांच करवाने, दोषियों पर कार्रवाई और घायलों को मुआवजे की मांग की है। इधर घटना के बाद एक ग्रामीण महिला ने अपने पति के लापता होने की सूचना अधिकारियों काे दी।

मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका में उसकी खोज शुरू की गई। एसपी शुक्ल ने ग्रामीण की मोबाइल लोकेशन भी ट्रेस कराई जो गांव में मिल रही थी, मौके पर नहीं। बावजूद तलाश के लिए दो पोकलेन लगाई गई। एसपी के मुताबिक घायलों में एक मजदूर को सिर में गंभीर चोट हैं बाकी सभी को मामूली चोट आई है।

75% स्लैब भर चुका था, सेंटिंग खिसकने से पूरा हिस्सा धराशायी

घटना दोपहर साढ़े तीन बजे हुई। सेतु विभाग के ईई एसके अग्रवाल ने बताया श्री मंगलम बिल्डकॉम गुजरात द्वारा बनाए जा रहे ब्रिज के एक हिस्से का स्लैब भरा रहा था। सेंटिंग का ढांचा खड़ा करने के बाद सीमेंट-कांक्रीट से स्लैब भरने का काम चल रहा था।

75% मटेरियल ढांचे पर भरा चुका था इसी बीच सेंटिंग के पाए खिसक गए और स्ट्रक्चर मटेरियल सहित नीचे आ गिरा। इसके साथ ही वे मजदूर भी नीचे आ गिरे जो मटेरियल भरने व उसे सेट करने का काम रहे थे।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही तराना एसडीएम एकता जायसवाल, एसडीओपी राजाराम अवास्या, तहसीलदार सपना शर्मा, टीआई गजेंद्र पचोरिया मौके पर पहुंचे। इन्होंने घायल पांच मजदूर गणेश पिता वानिया, करण पिता कालू, हजरिया पिता पारसिंह बारिया तीनों निवासी झाबुआ, जयेश निवासी पाटन, शुभम निवासी उज्जैन को उज्जैन रैफर करवाया और नरेश निवासी झाबुआ को भी अस्पताल में भिजवाया।

  • विधायक बोले- सांसद के लोगों को ठेका, जांच हो
  • सांसद ने कहा- ठेकेदार से कनेक्शन निकला तो राजनीति छोड़ दूंगा

इधर घटना को लेकर राजनीति भी शुरू हो गई। मौके पर समर्थकों के साथ पहुंचे कांग्रेसी विधायक महेश परमार घटना के विरोध में धरने पर बैठ गए। उन्होंने घायल मजदूरों को 10-10 लाख रुपए देने तथा इलाज मुफ्त करवाने के साथ संबंधित इंजीनियर व ठेकेदार पर प्रकरण दर्ज करवाने की मांग की।

निर्माणाधीन ब्रिज की गुणवत्ता पर भी सवाल खड़े किए। कहा ब्रिज में 32 एमएम की बजाय 10 और 12 एमएम के सरिए लगाए जा रहे हैं। सांसद के ही लोगों को ठेका दिया है। ब्रिज निर्माणाधीन अवधि में ही गिर गया है तो आगे क्या होगा? मामले की जांच होना चाहिए।

इधर सांसद अनिल फिरोजिया ने कहा जब मैं तत्कालीन विधायक था, तब ब्रिज मेरे कार्यकाल में ही मंजूर हुआ था। लेकिन ठेका किसे मिला है, यह मुझे नहीं पता। मेरे मित्र विधायक अगर मेरा ठेकेदार के साथ कनेक्शन साबित कर दें तो मैं उसी दिन राजनीति छोड़ दूंगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें