रेलवे:पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण वैष्णोदेवी-कटरा स्पेशल एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन रद्द

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • पश्चिम रेलवे पर चलने वाली कुछ ट्रेनों को शार्ट टर्मिनेट भी किया

पंजाब में किसान आंदोलन के कारण ट्रेन की आवाजाही प्रभावित हुई है। कुछ ट्रेन को डायवर्ट किया है। कुछ ट्रेन को रद्द कर दिया है। पश्चिम रेलवे पर चलने वाली कुछ अन्य ट्रेनों को शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट किया है। पश्चिम रेलवे के मुख्य पीआरओ सुमित ठाकुर ने बताया 13 नंबवर को छूटने वाली ट्रेन नं. 02919 डॉ. आंबेडकरनगर-वैष्णो देवी कटरा स्पेशल ट्रेन रवाना नहीं हुई।

15 नवंबर को छूटने वाली ट्रेन नंबर 02920 वैष्णो देवी कटरा-डॉ. आंबेडकरनगर स्पेशल ट्रेन रद्द की है। 14 नवंबर को छूटने वाली ट्रेन नं. 02926 अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस स्पेशल ट्रेन, अंबाला कैंट से शुरू होगी और अमृतसर और अंबाला कैंट के बीच आंशिक रूप से रद्द रहेगी।

13 नवंबर को छूटने वाली ट्रेन नं. 00901 बांद्रा टर्मिनस-जम्मू तवी पार्सल स्पेशल अंबाला कैंट में शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट कर दी गई है। यह अंबाला कैंट और जम्मू तवी के बीच नहीं चलेगी। इसी तरह 15 नवंबर को छूटने वाली ट्रेन नं. 00902 जम्मू तवी-बांद्रा टर्मिनस पार्सल स्पेशल ट्रेन अंबाला कैंट से शुरू होगी।

