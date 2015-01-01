पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Vinod Mill Workers Sat On Dharna In Front Of Former Minister Paras Jain's House, Said 15 First Meet The Chief Minister

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुख्यमंत्री से मिलने की जिद:विनोद मिल के मजदूर पूर्व मंत्री पारस जैन के घर के सामने धरने पर बैठे, बोले- 15 से पहले मुख्यमंत्री से मिलवाओ

उज्जैन6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व मंत्री व विधायक पारस जैन के घर के सामने धरने पर बैठे रहवासी
  • रहवासी बोले- मुख्यमंत्री अपना वादा पूरा करें वरना नगर निगम चुनाव का करेंगे बहिष्कार

विनोद मिल के रहवासियों में विस्थापित होने का डर सता रहा है। अदालती लड़ाई के कारण उनका धैर्य जवाब दे चुका है। रविवार सुबह विधायक पारस जैन के घर के बाहर करीब 150 लोग धरने पर बैठ गए। उनकी मांग थी कि 15 दिसंबर से पहले अगर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने मजदूर परिवारों के हित में कोई फैसला नहीं लिया तो नगर निगम चुनाव का बहिष्कार करेंगे। खबर लिखे जाने तक धरना जारी है। एसडीएम राकेश मोहन त्रिपाठी मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने धरना समाप्त कराने की कोशिश की लेकिन सफल नहीं हुए। उधर, विधाायक पारस जैन ने रहवासियों की मांग को शासन तक पहुंचाने का आश्वासन दिया है।

गौरतलब है कि हाईकोर्ट की सिंगल बेंच से 7 दिसंबर को खारिज हुई याचिका से रहवासियों को आशंका है कि उन्हें कभी भी बेघर किया जा सकता है। 15 दिसंबर को डबल बेंच में रहवासी संघर्ष समिति अपील करेगी। मगर यहां से भी उन्हें राहत की उम्मीद नहीं है। इसलिए उन्होंने अब प्रदेश सरकार के खिलाफ मोर्चा खोला है क्योंकि 5 साल पहले 2015 के निकाय चुनाव में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह ने उन्हें आश्वस्त किया था कि उन्हें उनका बकाया तो दिया ही जाएगा, मजदूर परिवार जिस घर में रह रहे हैं, उसी मकान का उन्हें मालिकाना हक भी सरकार देगी। मगर नतीजा सिफर है। रहवासियों ने कहा कि सरकार को पैसा ही चाहिए तो हमसे लें, मगर हमारा घर नीलाम न करे। पार्षद रही शैफाली राव के पति राकेश राव ने बताया पांच साल पहले मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने वार्ड में आकर वादा किया था कि सबको मकान का मालिकाना हक मिलेगा।

कमलनाथ सरकार की कैबिनेट ने किया था प्रस्ताव

पांच साल बाद कांग्रेस सरकार ने 19 फरवरी 2020 को कैबिनेट बैठक में यह प्रस्ताव पारित किया कि बंद मिल की 96 बीघा जमीन में से 6 हेक्टेयर जमीन बेचकर मजदूरों के बकाया का भुगतान किया जाए। लेकिन कमलनाथ सरकार जाते ही शिवराज सिंह की सरकार ने कुछ नहीं दिया।

शाम पांच बजे कलेक्टर मिलेंगे

एसडीएम ने बताया कि कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने शाम पांच बजे रहवासियों को मिलने के लिए बुलाया है। उधर, धरने पर बैठे लोगों ने कहा कि कलेक्टर से कई बार मिल चुके हैं। आवेदन भी दिया है। कलेक्टर को यहीं धरनास्थल पर आना होगा। हम शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से धरना दे रहे हैं।

15 दिसंबर को रहवासियों से मिल सकते हैं मुख्यमंत्री

विधायक पारस जैन ने बताया कि रहवासियाें की परेशानियों की जानकारी उन्हें है। मुख्यमंत्री से उनकी चर्चा पहले हाे चुकी है। 15 दिसंबर को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह उज्जैन एक कार्यक्रम में आ रहे हैं। वहां हेलीपैड पर रहवासियों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल को मिलवाने की कोशिश करेंगे। इस बारे में एडीएम से बात हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें