पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

उज्जैन में वारदात:हॉस्पिटल के पास हिंसक झड़प; एक युवक की चाकू घोंप कर हत्या, दो की हालत गंभीर

उज्जैन24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जेके अस्पताल में भर्ती किए जाने के दौरान जमकर विवाद हुआ।
  • भर्ती करने के दौरान अस्पताल प्रबंधन और घायलों के परिजनों के बीच हाथापाई भी हुई

जेके हॉस्पिटल के समीप में शुक्रवार रात को नई उम्र के लड़कों के बीच चाकू चलें। एक युवक की चाकू घोंप कर हत्या कर दी गई। दो गंभीर घायल हो गए। घायलों को जेके अस्पताल में भर्ती किए जाने के दौरान जमकर विवाद भी हुआ। अस्पताल प्रबंधन और घायलों परिजनों के बीच हाथापाई भी हुई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एडिशनल एसपी अमरेंद्र सिंह चौहान सहित अन्य अधिकारी भी मौके पर पहुंचे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुजफ्फरनगर की पंचायत ने लड़कों को दी चेतावनी- तंग कपड़े पहने तो लगेगा जुर्माना - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें