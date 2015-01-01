पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ड्रग विभाग:वाटर फॉर इंजेक्शन जांच में फेल सिम्को फार्मा पर कोर्ट में प्रकरण

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • सिल्वर सल्फाडाइजीन क्रीम पर लेबल नहीं, गड़बड़ी के बावजूद दो लाइसेंस जारी

सिम्को फार्मा कंपनी के पांच सैंपल फेल पाए हैं। कोलकाता की सेंट्रल लैब में हुई जांच में पाया गया कि वाटर फॉर इंजेक्शन में क्वांटिटी कम व बगैर लाइसेंस के पैकिंग की जा रही थी तथा सिल्वर सल्फाडाइजीन क्रीम पर लैबल नहीं था।

लैब से रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ड्रग विभाग ने प्रकरण तैयार कर कोर्ट में पेश कर दिए हैं। सिम्फो फार्मा कंपनी डियोग्रेसीयस जबलपुर व बिल्डस फार्मासीटयूकल की डीलरशिप करती थी। तीन साल पहले नशे की दवाई अल्प्राजोलाम के साथ में दवाई व्यापारी के रिश्तेदार अरूण धींग को नारकोटिक्स विभाग ने इंदौर से पकड़ा था, जिसने पूछताछ में सिम्को फार्मा के डायरेक्टर मयंक धींग से नशीली दवाइयां खरीदकर लाना बताया था।

बड़ी मात्रा में बगैर लेबल की दवाई मिली थी

नारकोटिक्स व ड्रग विभाग की टीम ने रविशंकर नगर में धींग की थोक दवाई की दुकान पर दबिश दी थी। यहां पर जांच में बड़ी मात्रा में बगैर लेबल की दवाइयां व खाली कार्टून मिले थे। नागझिरी स्थित फैक्टरी पर भी जांच की थी। जहां आंख में डालने के कैप्सूल क्लोरमफनीकोल मिले थे। जिनकी पैकिंग बगैर लाइसेंस के की जा रही थी। कोर्ट में पेश किए गए प्रकरण में एनएसक्यू नॉट ऑफ स्टैंडर्ड क्वालिटी ड्रग के मापदंड के तहत वाटर फॉर इंजेक्शन की क्वांटिटी नहीं पाई गई है।

इसके अलावा सिल्वर सल्फाडाइजीन क्रीम पर लेबल यानि डिटेल नहीं थी। ड्रग विभाग ने सिम्का फार्मा से छह सैंपल लिए थे। पांच सैंपल फेल होने के बाद ड्रग विभाग ने मयंक धींग व संतोष धींग आदि के खिलाफ प्रकरण पेश कर दिया है। इस बीच सिम्का फार्मा को ड्रग विभाग द्वारा दो लाइसेंस भी जारी कर दिए हैं। डीपीओ आरके नेमा ने बताया सैंपल फेल होने के बाद ड्रग विभाग की ओर से प्रकरण पेश किए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें