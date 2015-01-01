पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाटर स्पोर्ट्स:गंभीर पर शुरू हो वाटर स्पोर्ट्स, पर्यटन और खेल को मिलेगा बढ़ावा

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • वाटर स्पोर्ट्स के लिए खिलाड़ी इंदौर व भोपाल जा रहे
  • वाटर पोलो के 30, केनोइन के 10 खिलाड़ी हैं।

ओमप्रकाश सोणोवेण | शहर की जल आपूर्ति के लिए 1980 में कच्चा और 1992 में पक्का गंभीर डेम बना। 2016 से नर्मदा से नदी और पाइप लाइन से पानी आने की शुरुआत होने से गंभीर डेम पर जलप्रदाय की निर्भरता कम हो गई है। ऐसे में गंभीर डेम को पर्यटक स्थल और वाटर स्पोर्ट्स सेंटर के रूप में विकसित किया जा सकता है। स्वस्थ संसार व्यायामशाला के शैलेंद्र व्यास कहते हैं कि शहर में तैराकी के प्रशिक्षण की ही व्यवस्था है। वाटर स्पोर्ट्स के अन्य खेलों का विकास नहीं हो पाया है। यह सुविधा शुरू होती है तो निश्चित ही इसका फायदा खिलाड़ियों को होगा।

2250 एमसीएफटी पानी की क्षमता का डेम, रूरल टूरिज्म के लिए भी संभावना

सुविधा,स्टहाउस बन सकता सेंटर
वाटर स्पोर्ट्स सेंटर के लिए पीएचई का रेस्ट हाउस वाला हिस्सा और बिल्केश्वर महादेव मंदिर को सेंटर बनाया जा सकता है। यहां यात्रियों को ठहरने, रेस्टोरेंट और अन्य सुविधाएं भी दी सकती हैं। पंचक्रोशी यात्रा का पड़ाव स्थल बिल्केश्वर महादेव पर भी नदी का किनारा है। यह रूरल पर्यटन के लिए भी उपयोगी है।

खेल...राष्ट्रीय खिलाड़ी लेकिन प्रशिक्षण की व्यवस्था नहीं...गंभीर डेम को वाटर स्पोर्ट्स सेंटर बनाने की संभावना से मप्र वाटर स्पोर्ट्स अकादमी के ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर बीएस यादव भी इंकार नहीं करते। उनका कहना है कि यहां स्वीमिंग के अलावा केनोइन, सेलिंग, रोइंग आदि का भी प्रशिक्षण दिया जा सकता है। इससे खिलाड़ियों के अलावा पर्यटन को फायदा होगा।

यह करें...पर्यटन निगम से सहयोग लें
नगर निगम को मप्र पर्यटन विकास निगम के साथ प्रोजेक्ट बनाना होगा। पर्यटन निगम के साथ पत्राचार कर इसकी संभावना पर निर्णय लिया जा सकता है। इस मामले में संभागायुक्त आनंद शर्मा भी सहमत हैं। उनका कहना है कि इससे शहरवासियों, खिलाड़ियों और पर्यटकों को यहां जल क्रीड़ा का अवसर भी मिलेगा।

