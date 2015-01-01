पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नर्सों के अजीब बहाने:काम वाली देर से आई तो चार की गाड़ी पंचर हो गई

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • समय पर ड्यूटी नहीं आने के नर्सों के अजीब बहाने
  • शोकॉज नोटिस के दिए जवाब, जिला अस्पताल प्रशासन संतुष्ट नहीं

जिला अस्पताल के नर्सिंग स्टाफ के ड्यूटी पर समय पर नहीं पहुंचने को लेकर प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. महेश मरमट ने शोकॉज नोटिस जारी किए थे, जिसके जवाब नर्सिंग स्टॉफ ने अस्पताल प्रशासन को लिखित में दिए हैं। 27 में से 16 के जवाब संतोषजनक नहीं पाए गए हैं। उन्हें चेतावनी पत्र जारी किए हैं। ड्यूटी पर समय पर नहीं आने वाले नर्सिंग स्टाफ में से चार ने गाड़ी का टायर पंचर होने तो तीन ने अचानक तबीयत खराब होने का कारण बताया है।

इनके अलावा एक स्टॉफ नर्स ने बच्चे की तबीयत अचानक खराब होने और एक स्टॉफ नर्स की काम वाली बाई के देरी से आने तथा दूसरी की बस लेट होने एवं एक ने चार्ज देने में देरी होना तथा एक ने भाभी की मृत्यु होने एवं एक ने वार्ड में इमरजेंसी आने की वजह से मरीज को अटेंड करने के लिए जाने का कारण बताया है। जवाब संतोषजनक नहीं होने और ठोस कारण नहीं होने से 16 को चेतावनी पत्र जारी किए हैं।

जिसमें उन्हें आगे से समय पर डयूटी पर नहीं आने पर कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी है। प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. महेश मरमट ने 3 नवंबर को जिला अस्पताल के मेट्रन ऑफिस का आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया था जिसमें उन्होंने पाया था कि प्रभारी मेट्रन खुद ही डयूटी पर नहीं पहुंची थी।

97 के स्टॉफ में चार इंचार्ज सिस्टर व 22 स्टॉफ नर्स भी सुबह 8.30 बजे तक डयूटी पर नहीं पहुंची थी। ऐसे में मरीजों का समय पर इलाज शुरू नहीं हो पाया था और रात का स्टॉफ भी रिलीव नहीं हो पाया था। इसको लेकर प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन की ओर से स्टॉफ को शोकॉज नोटिस जारी किए थे और स्पष्टीकरण मांगा था। जिसका जवाब उन्होंने दिया है।

प्रभारी सिविल सर्जन डॉ. मरमट ने बताया 16 के जवाब संतोषजनक नहीं है तथा 11 के ड्यूटी पर नहीं पहुंचने के वास्तविक कारण पाए गए हैं। उन्होंने बताया जो कर्मचारी समय पर नहीं आएगा या अनुपस्थित रहेगा, उसका वेतन काटने के साथ ही आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने सभी विभागों के अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को आदेश जारी किए हैं कि वे समय पर डयूटी पर पहुंचे ताकि अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाओं का संचालन समय पर शुरू हो सके तथा मरीजों को इलाज मिल सके।

