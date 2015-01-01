पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात, पारा 12.20; शहर धुंध में लिपटा

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी और ठंडी हवा ने बढ़ाई सर्दी
  • उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी और ठंडी हवा ने बढ़ाई सर्दी

सर्दी असर दिखाने लगी है। सोमवार-मंगलवार की दरमियानी रात इस सीजन की अब तक की सबसे सर्द रात रही। जीवाजी वेधशाला के अनुसार रात का न्यूनतम तापमान 12.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया, जो सर्दी की शुरुआत से लेकर अब तक सबसे कम है। इसके पहले 5 और 9 नवंबर को तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई थी तब पारा 12.8 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया था।

वेधशाला अधीक्षक डॉ.आरपी गुप्त के अनुसार उत्तर भारत में बर्फबारी और ठंडी हवा ने शहर और आसपास के तापमान में कमी कर दी है। हालांकि दिन में धूप होने से तापमान 30 डिग्री से नीचे नहीं जा रहा है। गुप्त ने बताया पूरे महीने इसी तरह मौसम सर्द रहने के आसार हैं।

गेहूं-चना सहित सभी रबी फसलों को फायदा

वर्तमान में जो सर्दी महसूस हो रही है। उससे गेहूं, चना सहित रबी फसलों को फायदा होगा। कृषि वैज्ञानिक डॉ. आरपी शर्मा ने बताया गेहूं, चना, सरसों ऐसी फसलें हैं, जिन्हें नमी चाहिए। इसके लिए किसानों को एक अंतराल में सिंचाई करना होता है। मौसम साथ दे तो वातावरण में नमी बनी रहती है। इससे सिंचाई के लिए कम संसाधन हो तो भी फसलें अपनी गति से बढ़ेंगी।

ऐसे गुजरे नवंबर के दिन
दिनांक अधिकत्म न्यूनतम
1 नवंबर 31.5 14.5
2 नवंबर 31.0 14.4
3 नवंबर 32.0 13.6
4 नवंबर 32.2 13.0
5 नवंबर 33.5 12.8
6 नवंबर 33.0 13.4
7 नवंबर 32.0 13.2
8 नवंबर 31.8 13.0
9 नवंबर 32.0 12.8
10 नवंबर 30.0 12.2
(जानकारी जीवाजी वेधशाला के अनुसार)

