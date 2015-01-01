पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशासन की सख्ती:बगैर मास्क पकड़ा तो बनाए बहाने- छोड़ दो साहब, जल्दबाजी में भूल आया मास्क, मां बीमार है, पिता को लकवा आया है

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना से बेपरवाह लोगों पर प्रशासन की सख्ती
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे से बेपरवाह 301 लोगों पर पैनल्टी, 83 ने भुगती 10 घंटे की जेल
  • बस चालक बोला- डीजल भरा लूं अब तक इतना किराया भी नहीं मिला

कोरोना से बेपरवाह लोगों पर प्रशासन की सख्ती का ऐसा असर रहा कि सड़कों पर 90 प्रतिशत लोगों के चेहरे मास्क से ढंके थे। बावजूद कुछ ऐसे भी मिले, जाे संक्रमण से बेपरवाह तफरीह को निकल आए। इन्हें निगरानी दल ने सबक सिखाया। गुरुवार को शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में मुस्तैद रहे प्रशासनिक अमले ने बगैर मास्क पहने 301 लोगों पर 30,100 रुपए की पेनल्टी की। 83 लोगों को पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज में बनाई अस्थाई जेल में 10 घंटे रखा।

कार्रवाई से बचने के लिए लोगों ने कई बहाने बनाए। कई को महज इसलिए छोड़ना पड़ा क्योंकि कोई मां को बीमार बताकर जल्दबाजी में मास्क भूलने की बात कह रहा था तो किसी ने लकवे में आए पिता के पास जल्द पहुंचने का हवाला देकर कार्रवाई से मुक्ति पाई। एडीएम नरेंद्र सूर्यवंशी ने बताया कि अब शहर में 11 टीमें कार्रवाई करेंगी। अब पीजीबीटी कॉलेज व नूतन मावि शास्त्रीनगर को भी अस्थाई जेल बनाया है।

दोपहर एक बजे कोयला फाटक पर नायब तहसीलदार प्रियंका मिमरोट को दीपमाला बस आती दिखाई दी। मैडम ने एक जवान को बस रोकने के निर्देश दिए। जवान बस को रोकता, तब तक चालक यात्रियों को मास्क पहनने की सीख दे चुका था। महिला यात्रियों के पास मास्क नहीं था, वे साड़ी के पल्लू से मुंह ढंककर बचने की कोशिश करती रही।

मैडम ने चालक को बुलाया और फटकार लगाकर 2 हजार का जुर्माना करने के निर्देश दिए। यह सुनकर चालक और कंडक्टर तहसीलदार के सामने विनती कर बोले- यात्रियों को मास्क लगाने का बोल ही सकते हैं। जबरदस्ती तो नहीं कर सकते। इतना किराया भी नहीं आया कि डीजल का खर्चा निकल जाए, दो हजार रुपए का जुर्माना कैसे दूं।

मैडम ने कहा- 500 की रसीद बनवाओ, इस पर चालक और कंडक्टर तैयार नहीं हुए, तब मैडम ने पुलिस जवान को निर्देश दिए कि ट्रैफिक पुलिस को बुलाकर लाओ- अब बस के चालक, परमिट सब चैक होंगे। चार हजार का जुर्माना होगा, तभी अक्ल ठिकाने आएगी। इतना सुनते ही चालक का हाथ जेब में पहुंचा। हाथ जेब से बाहर आया तो 500 रुपए का नोट था। तत्काल रसीद काट दी गई।

जेल भेजने के लिए जीप में बैठाया, दुखड़ा सुन छोड़ा

रलायता से आ रहे बाइक सवार को बगैर मास्क के पकड़ा। नाम पूछा तो लाखनसिंह चौधरी बताया। उसके पास गमछा था मगर मुंह पर बांधा नहीं था। टीम के सामने उसने मिन्नत कर कहा कि उसकी मां चरक में चार दिन से भर्ती है। उन्हीं के पास जा रहा हूं।

टीम ने उसकी एक न सुनी और जीप में बैठा लिया। उसे पता चला कि अब 10 घंटे बाद ही वो मां के पास पहुंच पाएगा। उसने जीप में बैठे जवान को विश्वास में लिया। तब जाकर टीम के चंगुल से छूट पाया।

इधर जुर्माना करने वाले ही तोड़ रहे थे नियम : चामुंडा चौराहे पर यातायात अमला वाहनों के लायसेंस, कागजात चैक कर रहा था। एएसआई विजयसिंह चंदेल स्वयं कोरोना से बेपरवाह थे। मास्क तो उनके पास था। मगर बगैर लगाए चालान में जुटे रहे।

