पुलिस की कार्रवाई:चरक अस्पताल में सेक्स रैकेट चलाने की आरोपी महिला 13 महीने बाद गिरफ्तार, पुलिस ने रखा था 10 हजार का इनाम

उज्जैन36 मिनट पहले
पुलिस ने पार्वती आंटी नाम की एक महिला को शहीद पार्क के पास से गिरफ्तार किया।

चरक अस्पताल में सेक्स रैकेट चलाने के आरोप में शुक्रवार को महिला थाना पुलिस ने पार्वती आंटी नाम की एक महिला को शहीद पार्क के पास से गिरफ्तार किया। इस मामले में पुलिस पहले ही छह आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज चुकी है। पकड़ी गई महिला ने आरोपों को निराधार बताया है। एसपी ने आरोपी महिला पर 10 हजार का इनाम घोषित कर रखा था।

एएसआई जुबेदा शेख ने बताया कि 19 सितंबर 2019 को मामले का खुलासा हुआ था। नागझिरी थाने में पदस्थ रही तत्कालीन टीआई राममूर्ति शाक्य ने रात को ऑटो में घूम रही एक नाबालिग लड़की को देखा तो गाड़ी रोककर पूछताछ की। पूछताछ में शंका होने पर उसे वन स्टॉप सेंटर भेज दिया गया था। वन स्टॉप सेंटर प्रभारी आभा शर्मा ने नाबालिग से बात की पता चला कि वह गर्भवती है। पूछताछ में उसने पुलिस को बताया कि चरक अस्पताल की पांचवीं मंजिल पर पार्वती आंटी नाम की महिला सेक्स रैकेट चलाती है। पुलिस ने अस्पताल के वाहन स्टैंड पर काम करने वाले कर्मचारी समेत सात आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया था जिसमें एक आरोपी की बाद में हार्टअटैक से बाद में मौत भी हो गई थी। मामले में आरोपी मक्सी रोड स्थित मीरा माधव मंदिर के समीप रहने वाली पार्वतीबाई उर्फ आंटी तब से फरार चल रही थी।

एएसआई जुबेदा ने बताया कि शुक्रवार सुबह पुलिस को खबर मिली थी कि पार्वती आंटी मैजिक से टॉवर चौक आ रही है। खबर मिलते ही घेराबंदी की गई। पार्वती जैसे ही टॉवर चौक पर उतरी तो पुलिस ने उसे नाम से बुलाया। नाम सुनते ही वह रुक गई। शक होने पर उसे महिला थाने लाया गया। थाने में पीड़िता से उसकी शिनाख्त कराई तो उसने पहचान लिया। उधर आरोपी महिला ने सेक्स रैकेट चलाने से इंकार करते हुए कहा कि पुलिस उसे फंसा रही है। वह कभी चरक अस्पताल नहीं गई। गिरफ्तारी के बाद महिला को कोर्ट में पेश करने पर उसे सेंट्रल जेल भैरवगढ़ भेज दिया।

