पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Woman Police Station In charge Munni Parihar Line Attached, Action Taken For Not Taking Complaints Seriously

लापरवाही का आरोप:महिला थाना प्रभारी मुन्नी परिहार लाइन अटैच, शिकायतों को गंभीरता से नहीं लेने के आरोप में हुई कार्रवाई

उज्जैन6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुन्नी परिहार के खिलाफ दुष्कर्म पीड़ित ने भी रिपोर्ट लिखने के बदले बीस हजार रुपए लेने की शिकायत की थी-फाइल फोटो।

महिला थाना प्रभारी मुन्नी परिहार को एसपी सत्येंद्र कुमार ने शुक्रवार को लाइन अटैच कर दिया। थाने पर आने वाले फरियादियों की शिकायतों को गंभीरता से नहीं सुनने पर यह कार्रवाई हुई। दुष्कर्म के एक मामले में भी आरोपी आरक्षक से रिश्वत लेने का वीडियो भी एसपी सत्येंद्र शुक्ला के पास पहुंचा था। हालांकि पुलिस के अधिकारी इस मामले से इंकार कर रहे हैं।

महिला थाना प्रभारी मुन्नी परिहार के खिलाफ हाल ही में दुष्कर्म की शिकार हुई पीड़ित ने भी रिपोर्ट लिखने के बदले बीस हजार रुपए लेने की शिकायत पुलिस अधिकारियों से की थी। इसके बाद हाल ही में दुष्कर्म के एक आरोपी आरक्षक द्वारा खुद को बचाने के लिए टीआई परिहार की टेबल पर रुपए रख वीडियो बनाने का मामला भी सुर्खियों में आया था। पुलिस सूत्रों के मुताबिक आरक्षक ने वीडियो पुलिस अधिकारियों को दिखाया। हालांकि पुलिस अधिकारी ऐसे किसी भी वीडियो से इंकार करते हैं।

टीआई परिहार पर थाने में आने वाले फरियादियों को गंभीरता से नहीं सुनने की शिकायतें पुलिस अधिकारियों को लगातार मिल रहीं थीं। एडिशनल एसपी अमरेंद्रसिंह चौहान ने बताया कि महिला थाना प्रभारी परिहार द्वारा थाने पर फरियादियों आने वाली शिकायतों को गंभीरता से नहीं लेने और काम में लापरवाही बरती जा रही थी। अब महिला थाने का चार्ज नानाखेड़ा थाने में पदस्थ एसआई ज्योति को दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंखाप पंचायत ने अब लड़कों को लेकर सुनाया फरमान, कहा- तंग कपड़े पहनेंगे तो लगेगा जुर्माना - उत्तरप्रदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें