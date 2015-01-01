पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Women Caught Stealing In Bhakti Bhandar Shop, Stolen 17 Thousand Rupees Of Customer Two Days Ago

गिरफ्तार:भक्ति भंडार की दुकान में चोरी करने पहुंची महिलाओं को पकड़ा, दो दिन पूर्व ग्राहक के 17 हजार रुपए चुराए थे

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
पुलिस ने भक्ति भंडार की दुकान में चोरी करने पहुंची महिलाओं को लोगों की मदद से रंगेहाथों पकड़ लिया। पुलिस दोनों महिलाओं को खाराकुआं थाना ले गई, जहां उनसे रात तक पूछताछ चली। त्योहारों के समय भीड़ का फायदा उठाकर महिला व नाबालिग लड़कियों का गिरोह सक्रिय है।

गायत्रीनगर में रहने वाली आशा पति जयश तोमर का श्री कृष्ण भक्ति भंडार दुकान से पूजन सामग्री खरीदी करते समय पर्स चोरी हो गया, जिसमें 17 हजार रुपए रखे थे। घटना के बाद कुछ अन्य लोगों ने भी पर्स चोरी की बात कही व खाराकुआं थाने पहुंचकर शिकायत की।

दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी के फुटेज भी देखे, जिसमें एक महिला व दो नाबालिग लड़की वारदात करते दिखाई दे रही हैं। एडिशनल एसपी अमरेंद्रसिंह चौहान ने बताया पूछताछ की जा रही है। गौरतलब है त्योहार के दौरान बच्चों, महिलाओं का दल चोरी की वारदात में सक्रिय है, जो भीड़भरे बाजार में वारदात कर रहे हैं।

