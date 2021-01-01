पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

व्यापारियों और एजेंसी के बीच अनुबंध:जले हुए तेल का उपयोग नहीं करेंगे, रुको योजना की गाड़ी को 30 रुपए लीटर में देंगे

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
रुको योजना के तहत अब शहर के व्यापारियों व शासन द्वारा तय एजेंसी के बीच अनुबंध भी होने लगे हैं। इसके तहत वे नमकीन, समोसा-कचाेरी व अन्य खाद्य पदार्थ बनाने के लिए बार-बार एक ही या जले हुए तेल का उपयोग नहीं करेंगे। इसे वे एजेंसी की गाड़ी को 30 रुपए लीटर के भाव में देंगे। यदि ये पहल आगे और बढ़ती है तो इसे सेहत सुधार की दिशा में अच्छा कदम माना जा रहा है।

बार-बार उपयोग किया जा रहा या जला हुआ खाद्य तेल स्वास्थ्य के लिए हानिकारक रहता है। इन बातों को ध्यान में रखकर शासन ने हाल ही में खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग के जरिए शहर में रुको योजना शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। यहां रुको आशय उन व्यापारियों के लिए जो कि नमकीन, कचोरी-समोसा, आलूबड़ा, पानी पताशी आदि बनाने के लिए एक ही यानी जले हुए तेल का बार-बार उपयोग करते हैं। मानव स्वास्थ्य का हवाला देते हुए उन्हें ऐसा करने से रुकने का आग्रह इस योजना के जरिए किया जा रहा है।

कुछ दिन पहले इस योजना को समझने के लिए विभाग व एजेंसी के अधिकारी व शहर के व्यापारियों के बीच बैठक भी हुई। तब नमकीन-मिठाई निर्माता एवं विक्रेता व्यापारी संघ की तरफ से यह बात सामने आई थी कि यदि उन्हें 170 रुपए किलो भाव का तेल 30 रुपए लीटर में देना पड़ेगा तो नुकसानी की भरपाई के लिए नमकीन की कीमत भी बढ़ाना पड़ सकती है। इन परिस्थितियों के बीच अच्छी बात यह कि अब शहर के कुछ बड़े व्यापारियों ने रुको योजना के लिए सहमति देते हुए एजेंसी से अनुबंध करना शुरू कर दिया है। ऐसा कर वे एक व्यापारी के साथ-साथ अच्छे नागरिक होने का भी संदेश दे रहे हैं।

कुछ अनुबंध हुए हैं

खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी बीएस देवलिया के अनुसार रुको योजना के तहत शासन द्वारा तय एजेंसी व शहर के तीन-चार व्यापारियों में अनुबंध हो चुके हैं। यह शहर के लिए अच्छी पहल है। इसे लोगों की सेहत सुधार की दिशा में बढ़ता कदम माना जा सकता है। उम्मीद है कि एकाध सप्ताह में एजेंसी की गाड़ी शहर में चक्कर लगाती दिखाई देगी।

