जुर्माना:ग्रीन नेट लगाकर ही बनवा सकेंगे मकान वरना रोज 500 रुपए जुर्माना

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • निगमायुक्त का फरमान, 20 नवंबर के बाद शुरू होगी कार्रवाई
  • मकान तोड़ने, बनाने के दौरान धूल और मलबे से लोगों को हो रही परेशानी

आप पुराना मकान ढहा रहे हैं अथवा नया निर्माण कर रहे है तो आपको ग्रीन नेट लगाना होगी। 20 नवंबर के बाद किसी भी क्षेत्र में निर्माणाधीन इमारत अथवा पुराना मकान तोड़ने के दौरान ग्रीन नेट नहीं मिली तो मालिक को 500 रुपए रोज जुर्माना भरना पड़ेगा। निगमायुक्त क्षितिज सिंघल ने बताया स्टैंडअप मीटिंग में कर्मचारियों को निर्देश दिए है कि अगर मकान मालिक लापरवाही करें तो कार्रवाई करें।

नगर निगम सीमा क्षेत्र में भवन स्वामी द्वारा स्वयं तोड़े जाने वाले भवनों से निकलने वाले मलबे से गंदगी तथा धूल से लोगों को समस्या का सामना करना पड़ता है। भवन को तोड़ने के दौरान धूल के गुबार रोकने के उद्देश्य से ग्रीन नेट को लगाना अनिवार्य किया है। निगमायुक्त के अनुसार वार्ड नोडल अधिकारी यह सुनिश्चित करेंगे कि नियमित भ्रमण के दौरान जहां भी निर्माणाधीन भवन अथवा भवन तोड़ते हुए देखे वहां ग्रीन नेट आवश्यक तौर पर लगी हो।

नोडल अधिकारी निरीक्षण के दौरान सफाई व्यवस्था के साथ-साथ यह भी देखे की कहीं वार्ड में भवन निर्माण सामग्री सड़क पर फैली ना रहे। यदि कहीं सामग्री सड़क पर पड़ी हुई पाई जाए तो संबंधित को समझाइश देकर तुरंत हटाए। बावजूद कोई भवन स्वामी सामग्री नहीं हटाता है तो उस पर चालानी कार्रवाई करें।

मनमानी करने पर प्रतिदिन इतना भरना पड़ेगा जुर्माना

  • 500 वर्गफीट से कम के भूखंडों पर 25 रुपए
  • 500 वर्गफीट से अधिक 1000 वर्गफीट तक के भूखण्डों पर 100 रु.
  • 1 हजार वर्गफीट से अधिक 2000 वर्गफीट तक भूखंडों पर 200 रु.
  • 2 हजार वर्ग फीट से अधिक तक के भूखंडों पर 500 रु.
