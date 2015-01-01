पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफेक्ट:शादी में 200 मेहमानों को बुला सकेंगे लेकिन प्रोसेशन में दूल्हे के साथ सिर्फ 50 मेहमान ही हो सकते हैं शाामिल

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • अगले दो माह तक धारा 144 लागू
  • आयोजनों के लिए अनुमति की आवश्यकता नहीं लेकिन थाने पर सूचना देना जरूरी

अब उज्जैन में दूल्हा अपने सिर्फ 50 मेहमानों के साथ ही बारात लेकर निकल पाएगा। इसमें बैंड- बाजा वर्करों की गिनती नहीं की जाएगी, लेकिन वैवाहिक कार्यक्रम स्थल पर 200 लोगों के इकट्‌ठे हाेने की अनुमति होगी। इसमें बाराती और घराती दोनाें जोड़े जाएंगे। इससे अधिक होने पर धारा-144 के उल्लंघन का मुकदमा लेने के लिए तैयार रहिए। कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण के तेजी से फैलाव को देखते हुए उज्जैन कलेक्टर आशीष सिंह ने नौ अक्टूबर से जारी धारा-144 में संशोधन कर बुधवार को यह आदेश दिया है, जो अगले दो माह तक प्रभावी रहेगा। ऐसे में वैवाहिक व धार्मिक तथा सामाजिक कार्यक्रमों में लोगों को बहुत ही सावधानी बरतनी होगी। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि शादी समारोह के प्रोसेशन में सिर्फ 50 लोगों के चलने की अनुमति होगी। इसमें बैंड वर्कर्स नहीं शामिल हैं। मैरिज लॉन, गार्डन व धर्मशाला या सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर विवाह समारोह आयोजित करने वालों को इस शर्त पर आयोजन की अनुमति होगी कि यातायात प्रभावित नहीं होगा।

आयोजनों के लिए अनुमति की आवश्यकता नहीं लेकिन थाने पर लिखित सूचना जरूरी

विवाह समारोह सिर्फ रात 10 बजे तक ही होंगे। आयोजकों को विवाह एवं पारिवारिक कार्यक्रमों के लिए अनुमति लेने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी लेकिन उन्हें आयोजन के बारे में संबंधित थाने को पहले लिखित सूचना अवश्य देनी होगी। इसके अतिरिक्त किसी अन्य प्रकार की छूट देने के लिए एसडीएम, सीएसपी व एसडीओपी अधिकृत होंगे। आयोजनों के दौरान कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। लोगों को सामाजिक दूरी और मुंह पर मास्क लगाना जरूरी होगा।

