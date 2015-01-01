पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हमला:लाल मस्जिद के पास रात 12.30 बजे युवक का गला रेता, गंभीर

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घायल सलमान
  • हमलावर के भाई को लेकर घूमता था, इसी बात पर विवाद

नई सड़क क्षेत्र में लाल मस्जिद के समीप मंगलवार रात 12.30 बजे युवक पर चाकू से हमला कर गला रेत हत्या का प्रयास किया गया। युवक को गंभीर हालत में जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती किया। पुलिस ने मौके से ही हमलावर को भी गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

मोहम्मद सलमान 28 साल निवासी मदारगेट रात को लाल मस्जिद क्षेत्र में घूम रहा था, जिसे सोहेब पिता मुन्ना सरकार निवासी एटलस चौराहा ने रोककर कहा मेरे छोटे भाई को साथ में लेकर क्यों घूमता है। उसे भी गलत संगत में ले जाकर बिगाड़ मत देना। इसी बात पर सोहेब ने सलमान के गले पर चाकू से वार किया, जिससे वह गंभीर घायल हो गया।

सूचना पर कोतवाली पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और हमलावर को हिरासत में ले लिया। थाना प्रभारी महेंद्र मकाश्रे ने बताया हत्या के प्रयास समेत अन्य धारा में केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर कोर्ट में पेश करने पर सेंट्रल जेल भैरवगढ़ भेज दिया। घायल युवक हमलावर के छोटे भाई को साथ रखता था, इसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा होना सामने आया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें