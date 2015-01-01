पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उज्जैन में हत्या:भाई की बाइक लेकर निकला था युवक, कुएं में मिला शव

उज्जैनएक घंटा पहले
राजेश नाम के इसी युवक का शव कुएं में मिला था।
  • पहले पुलिस मान रही थी आत्महत्या, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में बताया गला घोंट कर मारा गया

उज्जैन के पंवासा थाना क्षेत्र के मक्सी रोड स्थित जीवनपुर खेड़ा गांव के कुंए में शुक्रवार शाम मिले शव की पहचान राजेश पिता पदमसिंह चौहान (25) के रूप में हुई है। राजेश नागझिरी थाना क्षेत्र के करोंदिया का रहने वाला है। पंवासा पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। शव मिलने के बाद आत्महत्या की आशंका जताई जा रही थी, लेकिन पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद हत्या का मामला सामने आ रहा है। पोस्टमार्टम करने वाले डॉ. दिवाकर ने कहा कि युवक के गले पर मिले निशान से हत्या की आशंका है। उसे गला घोंट कर मारा गया है।

मुंह से निकल रहे झाग के बारे में डॉक्टर का कहना है कि जब कोई जीवित अवस्था में पानी में डूबता है, तो मौत के बाद मुंह से झाग निकलता है। ऐसे में हो सकता है कि गला घोंटते हुए किसी ने देख लिया हो और उसे अचेत अवस्था में कुएं में डाल दिया गया हो।

थोड़ी देर में वापस आने का बोलकर निकला था

राजेश के परिजन ने बताया कि वह गुरुवार रात करीब 8.30 बजे घर से यह कहकर निकला था कि थोड़ी देर में वापस आ जाएगा। जब काफी देर तक नहीं लौटा, तो परिजन को चिंता होने लगी। खोजबीन के बाद भी जब राजेश का पता नहीं चला, तो उसके भाई आकाश ने नागझिरी थाने में गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई। लापता होने के बाद से राजेश का मोबाइल फोन भी स्विच ऑफ था। मामले में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक अमरेन्द्र सिंह ने कहा कि प्रारंभिक पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद हत्या की बात सामने आ रही है। विवेचना में मौत की वजह का खुलासा हो सकेगा।

