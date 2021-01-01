पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वनकर्मी ने की शिकायत:जिलाबदर व्यक्ति ने सरकारी जमीन महिला पटवारी के पति को बेची, विरोध जताने पर धमकाते हैं

उज्जैन2 घंटे पहले
  • अभिलाषा कॉलोनी निवासी अनिल कुमार रावत ने की जनसुनवाई में शिकायत

अभिलाषा कॉलोनी क्षेत्र के रहवासी जिलाबदर मान सिंह व उसकी पत्नी शांता बाई द्वारा हामूखेड़ी-चंदेसरा की कांकड़ की शासकीय भूमि पर अतिक्रमण कर उसे बेचा जा रहा है। इन्होंने ये जमीन महिला पटवारी के पति दीपक दायमा तक को भी बेची है।

वे यहां बिल्डिंग मटेरियल की दुकान चला रहे हैं। यह गंभीर शिकायत मंगलवार को जन सुनवाई में अभिलाषा कॉलोनी निवासी अनिल कुमार रावत ने की। रावत स्वयं को रतलाम वन विभाग में पदस्थ कर्मचारी बताते हैं। रावत ने आवेदन में यह भी उल्लेख किया कि शिकायत करने व आपत्ति जताने पर उन्हें झूठे आपराधिक केस में फंसाने व जान से मारने की धमकी दी जाती है। इससे पहले 29 दिसंबर को जन सुनवाई में शिकायत कर चुके हैं लेकिन कुछ नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद वे 5 जनवरी 2021 को कलेक्टर को अवगत करवा चुके हैं।

बावजूद कुछ नहीं हुआ। शिकायतकर्ता रावत ने अपराधियों को बचाने व संरक्षण देने के आरोप भी आवेदन में लगाए हैं। फिलहाल मामले की जांच एसडीएम जगदीश मेहरा व तहसीलदार श्रीकांत शर्मा के पास है। इधर जनसुनवाई में 200 से अधिक शिकायतें आई।

यादव कॉलोनी में महिला के मकान पर गुंडों का कब्जा, अब कार्रवाई होगी

माकड़ौन निवासी गोवर्धन ने शिकायत की कि उन्हें यूको बैंक से वर्ष 2018 के फसल बीमा की राशि अभी तक प्राप्त नहीं हुई है। एलडीएम को कार्रवाई के लिए कहा गया।

यादव कॉलोनी निवासी हुसैन बानो ने शिकायत की कि उनके मकान पर गुंडे-बदमाशों ने कब्जा कर लिया है और डराते-धमकाते हैं। कलेक्टर ने तहसीलदार को मामले में पुलिस से संपर्क कर कार्रवाई करने को कहा है।

ग्राम मताना निवासी सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक दयाराम व सेवानिवृत्त सहायक ग्रेड-3 जयश्री के जीपीएफ, क्रमोन्नति आदि के प्रकरण लंबित होने की शिकायत पर कलेक्टर ने जिला पंचायत सीईओ एवं डीईओ को समय-सीमा में निराकरण के निर्देश दिए।

ग्राम रूनखेड़ा के प्रहलाद राठौर ने शिकायत की कि उन्हें उद्यानिकी विभाग द्वारा अभी तक प्रोत्साहन राशि प्रदान नहीं की गई है। कलेक्टर ने उद्यानिकी विभाग को एक सप्ताह में कार्रवाई कर सूचित करने के लिए कहा।

ढाबलाहर्दू तराना के सुलेमान ने शिकायत की कि पंचायत सचिव उनकी सुनवाई नहीं कर रहा है। उनके आसपास की नालियां अतिक्रमण के कारण चोक हो रही है।

नजरपुर के बने सिंह ने उनकी जमीन पर कतिपय व्यक्तियों द्वारा कब्जा करने की शिकायत की। इसी तरह बिरियाखेड़ी के मोहन लाल ने शिकायत की कि उनके मकान में से उनका हिस्सा अन्य दो भाइयों ने रख उन्हें घर से निकाल दिया है। कलेक्टर ने तहसीलदार को कार्रवाई के निर्देश दिए।

ग्राम बिछड़ोद के रहमान खान ने शिकायत की कि उनका नाम सूची में आने के बाद भी उनका कर्जा माफ नहीं हुआ है। कलेक्टर ने कृषि विभाग को मामले का निराकरण करने के निर्देश दिए।

