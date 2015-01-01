पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऐसे हैं हमारे अफसर:15-20 दिन की मैराथन प्लानिंग, क्रियान्वयन के नाम पर सिर्फ अल्टीमेटम, नतीजा- व्यापारियोंं ने दुकानों के बाहर तक जमा लिया सामान

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

सड़कों से अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए कलेक्टर के कई निर्देश के बाद अफसरों ने 15-20 दिन तक प्लानिंग की। 4-5 बार व्यापारियोंं को सड़कों पर फैला सामान हटाकर चेतावनी भी दी, लेकिन कार्रवाई के नाम पर अब तक कुछ भी नहीं किया। नतीजतन व्यापारियों ने अपना ढर्रा नहीं बदला।

दुकानों से ज्यादा सामान वे सड़कों पर फैलाकर रखने लगे। इस कारण त्योहारी सीजन में परेशानी बढ़ गई है। खासकर नई सड़क, आजार चौक, मीरकलां, किला रोड व सोमवारिया में यह समस्या ज्यादा है। स्थिति यह है कि इन रास्तों पर आम लोगों को निकलने के लिए सिर्फ 10 से 12 फीट जगह ही मिल पा रही है।

इस कारण त्योहारी सीजन में पूरे दिन शहर में जाम जैसे हालात बनने लगे हैं। ज्ञात रहे शहरी सड़कों पर फैले अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए एसडीएम एस.एस. सोलंकी से लेकर तहसीलदार, नगर पालिका व यातायात पुलिस ने मिलकर संयुक्त रूप से प्लानिंग की थी। लेकिन यह प्लानिंग धरी रह गई।

