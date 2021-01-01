पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पेट्रोल के भाव बढ़े, असर:पंप पर 350 लीटर रोज की घटी खपत, लोगों पर अतिरिक्त बोझ

शाजापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पेट्रोल के भाव पहुंचे 94 रुपए के पार, हर महीने बजट में एक हजार का खर्च बढ़ जाएगा

शहर में पहली बार पेट्रोल के दाम 94 रुपए से ज्यादा होने पर पंप पर पेट्रोल की खपत घटने लगी है। पेट्रोल पंप पर शहरवासियों की आदत लीटर की बजाए रुपए के अनुसार वाहन में पेट्रोल डलवाने की रही है। यहां के लोग आदत के मुताबिक 100 रुपए, 150 या 200 रुपए का डलवाते हैं। इससे अब अतिरिक्त बोझ भी पड़ रहा है।

पेट्रोल के भाव बढ़ने का असर सड़कों पर वाहन कम हो गए हैं। महिलाओं का मानना है कि गैस के बाद अब पेट्रोल के दाम बढ़ने पर लॉकडाउन के बाद दूसरी बार मुश्किल घड़ी आ गई है। इस कारण घर का बजट बिगड़ रहा है और किचन संभालना समस्या बन रहा है। इसके साथ बस संचालक और ऑटो चालक भी परेशान है, क्योंकि डीजल के भाव इतने बढ़ गए हैं कि अब वाहनों का खर्चा निकाला नहीं जा रहा है।

पहली बार बढ़े इतने दाम

शहर में चार पेट्रोल पंप हैं, उनमें से नवीन चंद्र एंड कंपनी के मैनेजर अजीज अहमद ने बताया कि पहले की तुलना में वर्तमान में 350 लीटर प्रतिदिन पेट्रोल पंप की खपत कम हो चुकी है। कारण शहरवासियों की आदत है। रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप के मैनेजर अमर जोशी ने बताया कि प्रतिदिन 8000 लीटर पेट्रोल पंप से विक्रय किया जाता है, हालांकि पहली बार 94 रुपए पेट्रोल के दाम हुए हैं। इससे पंप पर थोड़ा बहुत असर पड़ा है।

गैस के साथ पेट्रोल के भाव बढ़ने से बोझ बढ़ेगा

सुषमा ठाकुर और भावना गोयल का कहना है कि शहर की महिलाओं को घर या वाहन चलाने में सोचना पड़ रहा है। क्योंकि पेट्रोल के भाव बढ़ने से बजट गड़बड़ा गया है। गायत्री विजयवर्गीय ने बताया कि गैस के बाद पेट्रोल के दाम इतने हो गए कि 1000 रुपए का हर माह अतिरिक्त बोझ पड़ रहा है, जो लॉकडाउन के बाद दूसरी बार बड़ी समस्या बन चुका है। सीमा ठाकुर ने कहा हमारे वाहन पहले भी एवरेज कम देते हैं, जिस पर पेट्रोल का महंगा होना का मतलब है कि करेला वह भी नीम चढ़ा।

अप-डाउनर्स को परेशानी

पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में जॉब करने वाले महेंद्र गवली बताते हैं कि 150 रुपए का पेट्रोल खर्च होता था, अब 250 खर्च हो रहे हैं। उज्जैन से शाजापुर अप-डाउन करने वाले जिम्नास्टिक कोच जितेंद्र शर्मा का कहना है कि बेहद मुश्किल समय है, जिसमें खर्च 100 और कमाई 50 रुपए है। शाजापुर से देवास अप-डाउन करने वाले मनीष पाटीदार का मानना है कि आज के इस दौर में हर परिवार के पास एक गाड़ी है, जो अपने आर्थिक स्थिति के अनुसार चलाता है, परंतु कुछ घर में यह गाड़ी अब चलना बंद हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser