स्टेशन है, ट्रेन है, स्टॉप नहीं, बड़ी मुश्किल है:44 साल पहले शाजापुर को मिली थी ट्रेन, चिंता: पड़ोसी जिले आगर की तरह गायब न हो जाए ट्रेन, हाईकोर्ट जाएंगे स्थानीय लोग

शाजापुर6 घंटे पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • 1975 में आगर से उज्जैन गई ट्रेन कभी वापस नहीं आई
  • आपातकाल के दौरान इसकी पटरिया तक उखाड़ दी

विकास की पहली सौगात के रूप में शहरवासियों को 44 साल पहले जो रेल मिली थी, उसके स्टापेज के लिए चार दशक के बाद भी रेल सुविधाओं के नाम पर शहरवासियाें को मिला तो कुछ नहीं पर जो था वह भी खत्म कर दिया गया। लोगों को अब चिंता सताने लगी है कि स्टापेज बहाल नहीं हुआ तो पड़ाेसी जिले आगर से जिस तरह रेल गायब हुई है, वही हाल शाजापुर का भी हो जाएगा।

रेल सुविधाओं के अपने अधिकार को लेकर आवाज उठाने वाले शहर के वरिष्ठ किशोरसिंह दरबार ने इंदौर हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका लगाने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। वहीं एडवाेकेट रितेश शर्मा ने भी बिना कारण बताए स्टापेज खत्म कर देने वाले रेलवे के इस निर्णय को चुनौती देने के लिए अपनी दलीलों की फाइल भी तैयार कर ली है।

ट्रेनों के लिए आवाज उठाने वाले दरबार ने नामी वकीलों से चर्चा कर ट्रेन स्टापेज के लिए कानूनी दांवपेंच निकालने शुरू कर दिए। दरबार ने बताया कि इसके लिए जरूरत पड़ी तो वे इंदौर हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका भी लगाएंगे।

इसके पहले रेलवे के स्थानीय अधिकारियों से 4 फरवरी गुरुवार को मुलाकात कर पहले यह पता करेंगे कि जिला मुख्यालय होने के बाद भी ऐसा क्या कारण है कि स्टापेज बंद कर दिए गए। इधर एडवोकेट शर्मा ने भी रेलवे के इस निर्णय को चुनौती देने के लिए अपनी फाइल तैयार कर ली है। इस संबंंध में ई-मेल के माध्यम से रेल मंत्री और भोपाल रेल मंडल के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों से सवाल जवाब करेंगे।

अफसरों के पास रेल स्टापेज बंद करने के सवाल का जवाब नहीं

दरबार ने बताया कि चार दशक पहले यानी 1977 में शहर को पहली ट्रेन की सौगात मिली थी। ट्रेनों के स्टापेज के साथ लाइन के दोहरीकरण और विद्युतीकरण की मांग भी उठाई गई। पर रेलवे की मूल सुविधाएं देश की बड़ी ट्रेनों का स्टापेज सिर्फ नाम का ही रहा। अभी भी संघर्ष की स्थिति बनी हुई है। जबकि दूसरे स्टेशन रुठियाई और मक्सी जैसे छोटे शहराें के स्टेशन पर जंक्शन होने के कारण स्टापेज दिया जा रहा है, लेकिन जिला मुख्यालय पर स्टापेज बंद कर रेलवे को क्या फायदा या नुकसान हो रहा है। यह कोई अधिकारी बोलने को तैयार नहीं है।

जनप्रतिनिधियों की उदासीनता के कारण ही आगर से बंद हुई ट्रेन

जिले के विभाजन से पहले शाजापुर में शामिल आगर से भी जन प्रतिनिधियों की उदासीनता के कारण रेल गायब हो गई। 1 अगस्त 1975 को आगर से उज्जैन गई ट्रेन कभी वापस ही नहीं आई। आपातकाल के दौरान इसकी पटरियां तक उखाड़ ली गई।

लेकिन इसके बाद भी स्थानीय जन प्रतिनिधियों कोई प्रयास ही नहीं किए। पिछले 25 सालों से स्थानीय लोगों द्वारा समय समय पर ट्रेन की मांग की जा रही है, जाे अब तक पूरी नहीं हुई। पड़ोसी जिले के यह हाल देख अब शाजापुर के लोगों को भी चिंता सताने लगी है कि जिस तरह स्टापेज बंद किए हैं, कहीं ऐसा न हो कि शाजापुर से भी रेल गायब हो जाए।

गोरक्षकों ने रेल मंत्री को लिखे पोस्टकार्ड

इधर, जिलेभर में गायों की सेवा और रक्षा करने वाले संगठन गोरक्षक के कार्यकर्ताओं ने भी शहर की रेल सुविधाओं को पुन: बहाल करने के लिए अपने स्तर पर प्रयास शुरू कर दिए। गोरक्षक धमेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल को अब हर दिन पोस्ट कार्ड लिखकर शहर की रेल सुविधाओं के खात्मे से अवगत कराया जाएगा। इसके लिए उन्होंने अपने साथियों के साथ मंगलवार को पोस्ट कार्ड लिखना शुरू भी कर दिए। शर्मा ने बताया कि जब तक स्टापेज नहीं होगा तो हर दिन 25-30 लोगों से पोस्टकार्ड लिखवाए जाएंगे।

भास्कर एनालिसिस: सांसद क्याें नहीं उठा रहे मुद्दा

शाजापुर स्टेशन पर रुकने वाली ट्रेन की चिंता पूरे शहर को है। जागरूक शहरवासियों को पता है कि मामला एक ट्रेन के स्टापेज के बंद होने का नहीं बल्कि कई लोगों के रोजगार छिनने के साथ आमजन से जुड़ी सुविधाओं की अनदेखी का है। यही वजह है कि जिस दिन ट्रेन के स्टापेज बंद होने की सूचना आमजन तक पहुंची तो स्टापेज शुरू करवाने समाजसेवी और धार्मिक संस्थाओं ने ज्ञापन देना शुरू कर दिया। आंदोलन की चेतावनी तक दे रहे।

इसके बाद कांग्रेस पार्टी भी आगे आई, लेकिन अभी तक केंद्र और राज्य की सत्ता में बैठे भाजपाई की खामोशी लोगों के बीच चर्चा का विषय है, क्योंकि दिल्ली में लोकसभा का सत्र चालू है और क्षेत्रीय सांसद खुद जिस लोकतंत्र के मंदिर में बैठे हैं, जहां पर रेलमंत्री भी बैठते हैं। इसके बाद भी जिला मुख्यालय के स्टेशन पर बंद ट्रेन को चालू करवाना आने वाले समय में भाजपा पार्टी के लिए नासूर बन सकता है। जल्द ही नगर पालिका एवं नगर परिषद के चुनाव होने वाले है। इसमें जनता का गुस्सा भाजपा पर न दिख जाए।

