मौसम का हाल:पिछले 24 घंटे में जिले में 5 एमएम औसत वर्षा

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
जिले में गत दिनों से गुरुवार सुबह 8 बजे तक कुल 5 एमएम औसत वर्षा दर्ज हुई है। इसमें सर्वाधिक वर्षा तहसील शुजालपुर में 13 एमएम हुई है। इसी तरह कालापीपल में 6 एमएम, शाजापुर में 3.2 एमएम, गुलाना में 3 एमएम वर्षा हुई है। जबकि मो. बड़ोदिया में कोई वर्षा नहीं हुई।

इस प्रकार 1 जून से अब तक शाजापुर में 890 एमएम, मो. बड़ोदिया में 1273 एमएम, शुजालपुर में 1054 एमएम, कालापीपल में 1081 एमएम व गुलाना में 1085 एमएम इस प्रकार कुल 1076.6 एमएम औसत वर्षा हुई है। पिछले वर्ष इस अवधि में 1788.2 एमएम औसत वर्षा दर्ज हुई थी। इस प्रकार गत वर्ष की तुलना में इस वर्ष जिले में 711.6 एमएम औसत वर्षा कम हुई है।

