युवक कांग्रेस चुनाव:शहर सहित जिले के 5500 कार्यकर्ताओं ने डाले वोट

शाजापुर3 घंटे पहले
शनिवार को युकां चुनाव के लिए जिले के 3800 मतदाता सहित शहर के 1700 युवा कार्यकर्ताओं ने अपने मत का उपयोग किया। इसमें संगठन के युवा पदाधिकारी ने मतदाताओं के घर पहुंचकर उनसे ऑनलाइन वोटिंग एप के माध्यम से करवाई गई। गौरतलब है कि 10 से 12 दिसंबर तक प्रदेश अध्यक्ष, प्रदेश महासचिव, जिलाध्यक्ष, जिला महासचिव, विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के लिए वोटिंग हो रही है। इसमें शाजापुर जिले की वोटिंग शनिवार को हुई।

शाजापुर के साथ प्रदेश के 18 जिलों की वोटिंग का नंबर भी आज ही था। इसमें कांग्रेस के युवा सदस्यों ने अपने मत का प्रयोग किया। वोट डालने के लिए कांग्रेस द्वारा ऑनलाइन ही एप के माध्यम से वोटिंग करवाई जा रही है। इसके लिए कांग्रेस का युवा पदाधिकारी अपने कार्यकर्ताओं से वोटिंग करने के लिए घर घर जाकर सुबह 8 से दोपहर 4 बजे तक वोटिंग करवाते रहे।

जिले से ये हैं मैदान में : आशीष वर्मा एनएसयूआई महासचिव व पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज अध्यक्ष प्रखर दवे ने बताया चुनाव के लिए शाजापुर जिलाध्यक्ष के लिए जयंत सिंह सिकरवार, महेंद्र परमार, अजय मोरटे, आदित्य वर्धमान सिंह सेंगर, राजेंद्र परिहार मैदान में हैं। जिला महासचिव के लिए अनस खान, बलवीर राजपूत, सद्दाम खान, योगेंद्र वर्मा, रामेश्वर गुर्जर, प्रदीप सिंह रघुवंशी एवं विस अध्यक्ष के लिए सलमान शेख, राजेंद्र सिंह मैदान में उतरे हैं।

