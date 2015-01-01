पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Ujjain
  • Shajapur
  • 65 year old Saifuddin, Who Came From Bhopal From Activa, Sweeps In The City, Doing The Work Of Giving Only The Message Of Cleanliness Every Sunday

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जज्बा:भोपाल से एक्टिवा से आए 65 वर्षीय सैफुद्दीन ने शहर में लगाई झाडू, हर रविवार को सिर्फ स्वच्छता का संदेश देने का कर रहे काम

शाजापुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हर रविवार सुबह से शाम तक सफाई का दे रहे संदेश

भोपाल से 65 वर्षीय सैफुद्दीन शाजापुरवाला एक्टिवा से रविवार को शहर आए। सोमवार को यूसुफी दरगाह से लेकर आजाद चौक तक तथा शहर के प्रमुख स्थानों पर झाड़ू लगाकर कचरा डस्टबिन में डालकर स्वच्छता का संदेश दिया। उनका स्वागत कर उनके काम को सहारा।

सैफुद्दीन शाजापुरवाला ने बताया कि 2 अक्टूबर 2015 को धर्मगुरु सैयदना साहब और महात्मा गांधी तथा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से प्रेरणा लेकर हर रविवार को वे भोपाल में सफाई का कार्य करते हैं। इससे पूरी राजधानी में उनको संडे मैन के रूप में पहचान मिल गई है।

2016 से वे पूरे प्रदेश में स्वच्छता अभियान के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए निकल गए। इसमें प्रमुखता से इंदौर, उज्जैन, देवास, जबलपुर, सीहोर, सोनकच्छ सहित सभी जिलों में जा चुके हैं। वे मुंबई, अहमदाबाद, सूरत में भी स्वच्छता अभियान की अलख जगा चुके हैं।

भोपाल के नूर मोहल्ले में रहने वाले सैफुद्दीन पेशे से व्यापारी हैं और वॉलपेपर दुकान संचालित करते हैं। हर रविवार को समय का उपयोग स्वच्छता का संदेश देने के लिए करते हैं। वह सुबह 9 से 6 तक कचरा एकत्र कर उसे सही जगह फेंकते हैं, ताकि उसकी रिसाइकिलिंग हो सके। हमेशा एक्टिवा और झाड़ू तथा दो डस्टबिन गीला और सूखे कचरे के लिए रखते हैं।

कपड़ों से लेकर वाहन पर है मैसेज

शाजापुर के बोहरा समाज के वॉलिंटियर मुस्तफा अली के निमंत्रण पर शहर में स्वच्छता का कार्य करने आए। सैफुद्दीन का शहर से खास जुड़ाव है क्योंकि उनका सरनेम शाजापुरवाला है। स्वच्छता का संदेश देने के लिए उन्होंने अपने कपड़ों और वाहनों का भी उपयोग किया है। जिस पर हम कब सुधरेंगे, गीला कचरा हरे डस्टबिन में तथा सूखा कचरा नीले डस्टबिन में डालें जैसे मैसेज लिखे हुए हैं। स्वयं नीले रंग की शर्ट सूखे कचरे और हरे रंग की पेंट गीले कचरे के प्रतीक के रूप में हर रविवार को पहनते हैं।

दक्षिण भारत जाने की तैयारी
सैफुद्दीन सोमवार को जहां-जहां सफाई करने का गए, वहां उनका स्वागत किया। 12 बजे फिर वे एक्टिवा से भोपाल लौट गए। उन्होंने बताया कि वे प्रदेश का नाम स्वच्छता में अग्रणी करने के लिए अब दक्षिण भारत की यात्रा करने वाले हैं। जहां स्वच्छता का संदेश देंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें