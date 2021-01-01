पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का खात्मा:75 फीसदी वैक्सीनेशन; जिले के फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों को प्रथम चरण में लगाया टीका, प्रदेश के टॉप-5 में जिला शामिल

शाजापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोविड की वजह से वार्ड को अलग किया था, जिसे अब एक कर रहे हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
कोविड की वजह से वार्ड को अलग किया था, जिसे अब एक कर रहे हैं।
  • संक्रमण का असर कम तो कोविड वार्ड को किया बंद, अब सिर्फ जिला अस्पताल में कोविड आईसीयू में ही कर रहे भर्ती

जिले में 16 जनवरी से अब तक 75 फीसदी फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों को कोरोना वैक्सीन लग चुका है। जिले में फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों की इस जागरूकता के चलते जिला प्रदेश के उन टॉप पांच जिलों में पहुंच गया है, जहां सबसे अधिक वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है।

फ्रंट लाइन वर्करों की इस जागरूकता की वजह से दूसरे चरण में वैक्सीनेशन कराने वालों में अभी से उत्साह है। स्थिति यह है कि जिन लोगों का वैक्सीनेशन हो चुका है, उनमें से अधिकांश लोगों ने अब तो चेहरों से मास्क तक उतार दिए हैं। जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट का मामला 75 फीसदी फ्रंटलाइन वर्करों की जागरूकता से पूरी तरह दूर हो गया। इसके चलते दूसरे चरण में अब इस वैक्सीन का लोगों में भरोसा भी बढ़ जाएगा।

पहले चरण के दूसरे हफ्ते में अब तक 3150 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाया जा चुका है। जिन 25 फीसदी लोगों को वैक्सीन नहीं लगा, उनमें से अधिकांश गर्भवती महिलाएं, धात्री माताएं या फिर एलर्जिक रोगों से पीड़ित हैं, जिनको ये वैक्सीन नहीं लगाया गया। चूंकि शासन की तरफ से स्वैच्छिक कार्यक्रम होने के कारण वैक्सीन लगाने के लिए बाध्यता नहीं रही।

25 फीसदी को शारीरिक परेशानी के कारण नहीं लग पाई वैक्सीन
जिले में अब तक 75 फीसदी लोगों को वैक्सीन लगा दी गई है। निर्धारित संख्या से जो 25 फीसदी लोग छूट गए हैं, उनकी वजह कोई डर नहीं हैं, बल्कि शारीरिक विसंगतियां हैं। -डाॅ. दीपक पिप्पल, जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी, शाजापुर

टीके के बाद एक भी व्यक्ति को नहीं आई क्रिटिकल समस्या
जिले में अब तक जिन लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाया गया, उनमें से किसी भी व्यक्ति को क्रिटिकल समस्या नहीं हुई। हां इतना जरूर हुआ, जो हर वैक्सीनेशन के बाद होता है कि लोगों को एकाध दिन हाथ-पैर दर्द के साथ मामूली बुखार बना रहा।

अच्छी बात यह कि जिले में सिर्फ तीन प्रतिशत ही टीके वेस्टेज
जिले में वैक्सीन के वेस्टेज का प्रतिशत भी बहुत कम है। वैसे आम टीकाकरण में 10 प्रतिशत तक वेस्टेज माना जाता है, लेकिन जिले में कोरोना वैक्सीन के वेस्टेज का प्रतिशत करीब 3 है। जिला टीकाकरण अधिकारी डाॅ. दीपक पिप्पल ने बताया कि हमारे यहां वैक्सीन तभी खोलते हैं, जब 5 से अधिक हितग्राही मौजूद रहते हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि 6 घंटे में वैक्सीन खराब होने पर उसे फिर किसी हितग्राही को नहीं लगाया जाता है।

तो छोटा कर दिया कोरोना वार्ड
जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या कम होने के बाद अब कोविड केयर सेंटर को छोटा कर दिया गया। ए-सिट्रोंमैटिक मरीजों का परीक्षण कर उन्हें होम क्वारेंटाइन किया जा रहा है तो वहीं अगर संक्रमित को परेशानी हैं तो कोविड आईसीयू वार्ड में भर्ती कर रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को आईसीयू वार्ड में सिर्फ एक संक्रमित भर्ती था।

इसलिए नहीं लगवाया टीका
जिला अस्पताल की नर्सिंग स्टाफ की बानो बी का भी नाम वैक्सीनेशन की सूची में शामिल था, पर बेटा छोटा होने से वे धात्री माता के रूप में वैक्सीनेशन नहीं करा पाई। इसके बाद भी वैक्सीनेशन के दिन वह जिला अस्पताल के टीकाकरण अभियान में शामिल होकर अपने अन्य स्टाफ को सहयोग करती रही।

